DEER PARK
Mistakes of all kinds proved to be costly for Friendswood in an 11-1 loss to Barbers Hill in the third and deciding game of the teams' regional quarterfinal series Saturday at Deer Park.
Updated: May 13, 2023 @ 10:42 pm
DEER PARK
The six inning run-rule victory advanced the Lady Eagles into next weekend's Region III-5A semifinals against unbeaten Montgomery Lake Creek.
Friendswood pitcher Janelle Wilson and Barber's Hill counterpart Hailey Nutter matched zeros in the first two innings.
It was the bottom of the third when the wheels on the Lady Mustangs' wagon began to wobble.
Two walks helped the Lady Eagles set up with one out.
Brookelynn Livanec bounced a ground ball to the left side and reached safely when a coverage mixup left no one at first.
Wilson came back to strike out the next hitter before hitting Peyton Helmly with a pitch to force in the first run.
Reagan Duty then cleared the bases with a drive that skipped into the left field corner and staked Barbers Hill to a 4-0 lead.
Barbers Hill sent 12 batters to the plate in the fourth and put the game away with six more runs.
Harper Gonzalez opened the frame with an infield hit. Emma Hargrave joined Gonzalez on base when she drew the second of her three walks in the contest.
Sophie Naiver followed with a line drive that slipped past the Lady Mustang defense and rolled to the fence. Two runs scored, and Naiver ended up on third.
Singles from Livanec and KateLynn Cooper and another hit batter set the stage for another line drive double off the bat of Duty, who finished the contest with three hits and five runs batted in.
The frame finally ended with Barbers Hill holding a 10-0 lead.
Friendswood refused to go down that easy.
Lanie Schaefer led off with a walk before Nutter set down the next two Lady Mustang hitters.
Kira Sarabia was hit by a pitch to bring up Lola Widener, who came through with a base hit up the middle to give Friendswood its lone run.
Barbers Hill ended the game in the sixth with a double by Gonzalez and a two-out single from Nutter.
Nutter yielded one run on two hits with two walks to claim her second win of the series.
