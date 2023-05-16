GEORGETOWN
Friendswood’s team and Texas City’s individual qualifier fared well for themselves at this week’s UIL Class 5A Girls Golf State Tournament, hosted by the White Wing Golf Club on Monday and Tuesday.
GEORGETOWN
Friendswood’s team and Texas City’s individual qualifier fared well for themselves at this week’s UIL Class 5A Girls Golf State Tournament, hosted by the White Wing Golf Club on Monday and Tuesday.
Making the program’s first appearance as a team at state in the past 33 years, the Lady Mustangs' tight-knit squad of junior Mary Kerr, sophomore Trinity Bosely, senior Kamden Estlinbaum, junior Abby Permenter and sophomore Mary Scheschuk finished in ninth place.
Friendswood’s team combined to shoot a 674 over two rounds. The second round saw a marked improvement for the Lady Mustangs, as they shot a combined 327 to move up from 10th to ninth place on the state tournament’s final day Tuesday.
The lone Friendswood team member who had previously experienced the state tournament, Kerr led the Lady Mustangs, individually, by recording scores of 79 and 76 to finish tied for 21st place.
Rounding out Friendswood’s individual scores were Bosely (80, 79, T15th), Permenter (91, 83, T52nd), Scheschuk (97, 89, T65th) and Estlinbaum (104, 96, 69th).
Texas City’s Emma Iles had a solid showing in her debut at the state tournament as an individual — and as the first-ever Lady Stings golfer to make it to state. Iles finished tied for 15th place after carding a 79 in the first round and an 80 in the second round.
Chloe Sirkin of Grapevine won the Class 5A individual girls golf state championship with scores of 72 and 70. The 5A team state championship went to Alamo Heights, which combined to score 605 over the two rounds.
James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.