Clear Creek’s Maynor Lopez keeps the ball away from Alief Elsik’s Oumar Berete in the first half of the Region III-6A bi-district playoff game at Veterans Memorial Stadium in League City on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
Clear Springs defender Jesus Becerril pressures Spartans forward Hunter Merritt in the first half on Friday, April 7, 2023, at Abshier Stadium in Deer Park.
THOMAS B. SHEA/For The Daily News
Headlined by a near sweep of the superlative awards, Galveston County boys soccer players were well-decorated in the All-District 24-6A postseason awards.
Clear Springs junior midfielder Alexandro Quintanilla and Clear Creek senior midfielder Cody Brown shared the district's most valuable player award.
Dickinson senior forward Jesus Olivares earned offensive MVP honors, while Quintanilla’s Chargers teammate Jesus Becerril, a senior defender, was the defensive MVP of the district.
Clear Creek freshman forward Maynor Lopez was named newcomer of the year, and retiring Clear Springs head coach Kenny Webb will end his career with one more district coach of the year honor to add to his trophy case.
Others picking up all-district honors were:
CLEAR SPRINGS
First team: Sam Bermudez, sr., goalkeeper; Myles DeBondt, sr., defender; Liam Foster, sr., defender; Xander Fraga, jr., forward; Ryan Martinez, jr., midfield
