Galveston County athletes in the UIL Class 5A Track and Field State Meet showed up and showed out Friday at Mike A. Myers Stadium, with gold, silver and bronze medals highlighting the local results.
Texas City senior Kenyon Parker headlined the group by winning the state championship in the boys 300-meter hurdles. He finished the race in 36.07 seconds, besting his next-closest rival, Cameron Bates of Mansfield Timberview, by a healthy 0.72 seconds.
Earlier in the day, the Friendswood pair of junior Brandon Schirck and senior Alberto Archundia finished second and third, respectively, in the boys shot put.
Schirck’s best throw of 59 feet, 9.75 inches — which came on his last of six attempts — was just 6 inches shorter than gold medalist Evan Thompson of Mission Sharyland Pioneer, whose best toss also came on his final try. Archundia finished with a best distance of 58 feet, 10 inches, saving his best for last, as well.
In the boys pole vault, Santa Fe junior Nathan Williams finished in fifth place, clearing 15 feet on his best try.
Rounding out the Class 5A local results were the Texas City boys 4x400-meter relay team of Clyde Bruton III, Rickey Green, Kenyon Parker and Glenn Parker, who finished sixth in their race with a time of 3:19.79.
