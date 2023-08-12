WEBSTER
Four Galveston County teams — Clear Springs, Clear Creek, Friendswood and Santa Fe — got the chance to test themselves early in the season in a volleyball tournament loaded with top-level opponents at the annual John Turner Classic, held Thursday through Saturday.
Clear Springs went 5-1 in pool play Thursday and Friday to earn one of eight spots in the tournament’s championship bracket, but the Chargers’ hopes of winning it all were dashed in the opening round Saturday at the AVA facility in Webster.
A slow start put Clear Springs behind in the first set, and the Chargers stumbled late in the second set as Dallas Ursuline Academy claimed a 25-17, 25-23 win in the championship bracket quarterfinals.
Clear Springs fell behind 5-1 in the opening frame and were never able to recover against an Ursuline Academy team that went 6-0 in pool play before being topped by Dripping Springs in the championship bracket semifinal match (25-18, 25-23).
The Chargers flipped the script in the second set, jumping out to a 5-1 lead and even holding a seemingly commanding 19-11 lead late, but the Lady Bears put together a stunning rally. With Clear Springs still clinging to a 23-19 lead, Ursuline Academy rattled off six unanswered points to sweep the match.
Relegated the consolation half of the championship bracket, the Chargers ended their day Saturday with bounce-back wins over Pearland (25-14, 25-19) and Harlan (25-22, 25-22) to finish in fifth place out of the 48 total teams in the field.
Clear Springs’ pool play matches featured wins over Kingwood Park (25-10, 25-12), Seguin (25-17, 25-16), Fort Bend Ridge Point (24-26, 25-23, 25-18), Pearland (25-15, 19-25, 25-22) and Richmond George Ranch (23-25, 25-10, 25-16) and a loss to The Woodlands (25-13, 25-19).
Clear Creek rebounded from an 1-2 start to the tournament to reel off six straight wins, culminating in a trip to the bronze bracket’s championship match against Alvin Shadow Creek, which the Wildcats won by the scores of 25-22, 23-25 and 25-11.
The Wildcats topped Desoto (25-18, 25-23) and Joshua (25-27, 25-20, 25-22) to set up Saturday’s matchup with Shadow Creek.
Thursday, Clear Creek opened the tournament with a 25-20, 22-25, 25-23 win over Montgomery before dropping contests to Alamo Heights (25-17, 17-25, 27-25) and Rouse (25-12, 25-19). Friday, though, the comeback ‘Cats posted victories over Porter (25-18, 25-12), St. Agnes (23-25, 25-16, 25-21) and Ellison (25-16, 25-12).
After a 3-3 showing in pool play, Friendswood entered the tournament’s gold bracket Saturday, but dropped both its matchups to Barbers Hill (25-22, 27-29, 25-15) and Leander Rouse (25-23, 25-12).
In pool play, the Lady Mustangs defeated Ellison (23-25, 25-14, 26-24), Bryan (25-18, 25-9) and Alamo Heights (25-23, 25-20), and fell to Lake Creek (20-25, 25-19, 25-22), Lake Travis (25-21, 30-28) and Ursuline Academy (27-25, 22-25, 25-19).
Santa Fe also went 3-3 in pool play to end up in the flight one bracket, but, there, the Lady Indians were felled by St. Agnes (29-27, 27-25) and Brazoswood (25-23, 25-21) on Saturday.
The Lady Indians stumbled early in the tournament with losses to Episcopal (25-16, 25-8) and Ridge Point (25-13, 25-16), but won three of their next four contests with victories over Brazoswood (25-22, 25-15), Seguin (25-17, 25-7) and Crosby (25-23, 26-28, 25-21) and a defeat to Conroe (25-18, 25-20).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.