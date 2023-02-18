BAYTOWN
After a sterling O’Connell second-quarter run, Beaumont Legacy disoriented the No. 2 state-ranked Buccaneers into 20 second-half turnovers to pull off a 60-51 come-from-behind upset win in an intense TAPPS Class 2A regional final contest Saturday night at Baytown Lee High School.
“We played the ball we were capable of playing, but then in the third quarter, we, all of a sudden, just got away from doing that,” O’Connell head boys basketball coach Derek Martin said. “Once you get to this point in the season and you’ve got a spot in the state tournament on the line, you can’t make those kind of mistakes."
A lethargic start to the game for the Bucs saw them fall behind by a 13-6 margin through the first quarter of play, but they appeared to snap back into full gear in the second quarter, as they rattled off 20 unanswered points to flip a 17-6 Warriors lead into a 26-17 advantage.
The quartet of Lonndon Beal, Braylyn Johnigan, Nic Alexander and Khristian Johnson led the way during O’Connell’s electric 20-0 run, scoring seven, five, four and four points, respectively, during the scoring spurt.
An Alexander bucket to start the third quarter gave the Bucs a game-high 34-20 lead, but they couldn’t put the Warriors away in the third frame, clinging to a 43-36 edge going into the final period.
Behind 50-44 at the 4:10 mark of the fourth quarter, a pair of made free throws and a 3-pointer knocked down by Legacy’s Mitchell Henderson saw the Warriors close O’Connell’s lead to 50-49.
Then, after Kristopher Johnson split a pair of free throws, Legacy ended the game with 11 unanswered points to put an exclamation mark on a stunning win.
R.J. Jackson led the Warriors down the game-sealing stretch with five points and a nice assist, and then two made free throws apiece from long-range sharpshooter Andrew Doss and Henderson put the game on ice.
Jackson and Doss, who hit five 3-pointers, led the Warriors with 20 points each, with Jackson also pulling down a team-high 11 rebounds. Marshall Henderson chipped in 11 points, and Mitchell Henderson put up nine points.
Top scorers for the Bucs were Alexander (12 points) and Kristopher Johnson (11 points, nine rebounds). Not far behind were Johnigan (nine points, five rebounds), Khristian Johnson (eight points, 12 rebounds) and Beal (seven points). Rounding out the scoring was Nic Gonzalez (four points, five rebounds).
Sharing the same district, O’Connell won the teams’ first matchup 82-49 at home and escaped with a 67-65 win in the rematch at Legacy’s place, but the Warriors finally got over the hump in the two sides’ third matchup of the season.
“Every team gets better as the season goes on — that’s just how it is,” Martin said. “Yeah, we beat them by 30 the first time, but two or three weeks later, they were a better team. … We had to expect that they were going to be a little better this time when there was more on the line.”
The Bucs graduate a spectacular senior class featuring the Johnson twins, fellow starters Gonzalez and Anderson, and Matthew Strueby.
The twins, Gonzalez and Strueby were key members of the program for a four-year stretch that saw O’Connell reach four regional finals and a state semifinal appearance a year ago, while Alexander was a seamless transfer to the team this season.
“They were part of what started turning the basketball program around,” Martin said. “We really wanted this to be the year that we brought the hardware home, especially for those five guys. They deserved it with everything they’ve done to put this program where it is. But, just because you deserve it, the opponent isn’t going to let you have it — you still have to go out there and fight for it.”
But, Martin hopes the foundation of success laid by the class of 2023 will carry on to the next generation of Bucs ballers.
“I think there are greater things in store,” Martin said. “If they forgot O’Connell is over there on the island, they know now. We’ve definitely made our mark.”
