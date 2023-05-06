With their backs against the proverbial wall, the Port Neches-Groves Indians battled, but the Friendswood Mustangs poured on the offense late to sweep the teams’ Region III-5A best-of-three bi-district baseball playoff series Saturday afternoon at Baytown Sterling High School.
With the score knotted at 3-3 going into the top of the sixth inning, Friendswood got the go-ahead run when Ayden Pearcy drew a bases-loaded RBI walk. Boots Landry added an RBI sacrifice fly to push the lead to 5-3 before the Mustangs put the game away with a five-run top of the seventh.
In that breakout seventh frame, Collin Goolsby and Ryan Duncan led off with back-to-back doubles to get into scoring position, and Drew Hinson laced a two-run double for a 7-3 advantage. The next batter, Peyton Adams followed with a two-run double of his own, and Goolsby drew a bases-loaded RBI walk in his second at-bat of the inning to close out the scoring.
Relief pitcher Dane Perry slammed the door on the game in emphatic fashion, striking out the side in the bottom of the seventh.
Each team scored a run in the second inning, with Lane Vegas driving in Friendswood’s first run on a two-out RBI single.
The Mustangs took a 3-1 lead with a run apiece in the top of the third (Braxton Biela RBI single) and in the top of the fourth (Adams RBI sac fly) before PN-G evened the score with a two-spot in the bottom of the fourth.
Recording multi-hit games for Friendswood were Adams (2-for-3, three RBIs, two runs) and Blake Encarnacion (3-for-4, one run). Vegas reached base on all four of his plate appearances on his RBI single and three walks.
Friendswood moves onto the area round, where the Mustangs will face Houston Milby next week at a time and place to be determined.
