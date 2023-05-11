Hitchcock sprinter brings home silver medal at state track meet By JAMES LACOMBE The Daily News James LaCombe Sports Editor Author twitter Author email May 11, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save AUSTINKelshaun Johnson took a silver medal in the 100-meter dash to headline Hitchcock's group of athletes at the UIL Class 3A Track & Field State Meet on Thursday at Mike A. Myers Stadium.Johnson finished with a second-place time in the sprint of 10.74 seconds, trailing just Jefferson's Luke McMullen, who won state gold with a 10.51-second finish.Elsewhere, the Bulldogs' underdog relay teams didn't fare as well.The boys 4x100-meter relay team of Cole Fisher, Johnson, Lloyd Jones III and Bryce Dorsey finished in eighth place out of the nine entrants, recording a time of 42.39 seconds.In the boys 4x200-meter relay, Fisher, Johnson Terrell Allen and Dorsey had a DQ finish.Finally, Hitchcock's girls 4x100-meter relay team of Ray'Aunna Simmons, Genesis Carter, Mariah Allen and Jhayla Fontenette finished in eighth place with a 49.68-second time.The state meet will go down as a learning experience for the promising group of Bulldogs athletes that featured no seniors. James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews 