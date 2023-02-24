Hitchcock's Kimora Carroll, from left, Calleah Garner and Ciara Davis head back to the bench after loosing to the Fairfield Lady Eagles in the regional semifinals at Midway High School in Waco on Friday, Feb. 23, 2023.
Hitchcock's Kimora Carroll drives the ball against Fairfield's Avery Thaler during a regional semifinal game at Midway High School in Waco on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
JERRY LARSON/Waco Tribune-Herald
Hitchcock's Kimora Carroll drives the ball against Fairfield's Kristavia Nelms in the Lady Bulldogs’ regional semifinal game at Midway High School in Waco on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Hitchcock's Ciara Davis attempts a shot over Fairfield's Avery Thaler during the Lady Bulldogs’ regional semifinal game at Midway High School in Waco on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Hitchcock's Tiara Spells takes a shot during the Lady Bulldogs’ regional semifinal game against the Fairfield Lady Eagles at Midway High School in Waco on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Hitchcock's Nikyah Bourgeois grabs a rebound over Fairfield's McKinna Brackens during the Lady Bulldogs’ regional semifinal game at Midway High School in Waco on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Hitchcock's S'Liyah Johnson drives the ball past Fairfield's Blake Brackens during the Lady Bulldogs’ regional semifinal game at Midway High School in Waco on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Fairfield's Avery Thaler fouls Hitchcock's Kimora Carroll as she attempts a shot during the Lady Bulldogs’ regional semifinal game at Midway High School in Waco on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Hitchcock's Tiara Spells is fouled by Fairfield's McKinna Brackens as she takes a shot during the Lady Bulldogs’ regional semifinal game at Midway High School in Waco on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Hitchcock's Kyleigh McDaniel fouls Fairfield's Shadasia Brackens during the Lady Bulldogs’ regional semifinal game at Midway High School in Waco on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
The Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs brought a new team with a new approach back to the Region III-3A tournament at Waco Midway High School, but were once again felled by a powerhouse Fairfield Lady Eagles side, who prevailed with a 65-31 result Friday night.
Fairfield, which improved to a 37-2 overall record on the season, lived up to its No. 1 state-ranked billing, building a commanding 40-13 halftime lead after winning the opening period 20-7.
Top scorers for the Lady Bulldogs in the game were Tiara Spells with 12 points and S’Liyah Johnson with nine points.
Twins Shadasia (18 points) and McKinna (16 points) Brackens led the Lady Eagles in the win, doing all of their damage in the first three quarters.
Hitchcock, which ends the 2022-23 campaign with an impressive 27-4 overall record and a No. 16 state ranking, returns the core of the team for next season, and graduates four seniors from the squad — Nayjalee Thomas, Ciara Davis, Calleah Garner and Jazmine Beck.
