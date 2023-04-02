Kendra Sowell, a teacher at Hitchcock High School, welcomes fans to the celebration for the UIL State Champion Hitchcock High School Bulldogs boys basketball team Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Bulldog Stadium.
The Hitchcock Bulldogs boys basketball team and coaching staff celebrate their Class 3A state championship during a parade Sunday, April 2, 2023.
TOM WALKO/For The Daily News
Hitchcock Bulldogs fans celebrate the boys basketball team’s Class 3A state championship Sunday, April 2, 2023, during a parade for the team.
TOM WALKO/For The Daily News
The Hitchcock Bulldogs boys basketball team’s Class 3A state championship trophies and ball are displayed during a celebration of the team Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Bulldog Stadium in Hitchcock.
TOM WALKO/For The Daily News
TOM WALKO/For The Daily News
TOM WALKO/For The Daily News
Hitchcock’s boys basketball team celebrate the their Class 3A state championship Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Bulldog Stadium in Hitchcock.
The UIL state champion Hitchcock Bulldogs boys basketball team was celebrated by their supporters Sunday afternoon with a championship parade and community gathering, as the town is still abuzz from the high school’s first-ever team sport state title.
“Usually, you don’t see that many people standing along Highway 6, so it was cool seeing everybody out there,” Bulldogs senior guard Isaac Garza said. “For us to see this now, it was like everything coming to fruition.”
After winning the Class 3A state basketball championship at San Antonio’s Alamodome a little more than three weeks ago with a 68-45 victory over Childress, the players have experienced a whirlwind of love and admiration from the community ever since returning home, Garza said.
“We never stop hearing about it — I’ll have kids who are freshmen come up to me and say, ‘hey state champ, how does it feel to be a state champ,’” said Garza, who also noted his future goals include getting his college degree and coming back to Hitchcock to be a coach — much like many of the current coaches at the high school, including the Bulldogs’ head basketball coach Chris Jordan, a 2001 alumnus.
“Parents, give yourselves a round of applause,” Jordan said during remarks thanking the community given to a crowd assembled at Hitchcock’s Bulldog Stadium following the parade. “My parents have been really important to us this year and in previous years. I know I ask a lot.”
Also among the pep rally's speakers was Hitchcock athletic director and head football coach Craig Smith, himself a Hitchcock graduate as well, who shared an anecdote about Class 3A state basketball tournament MVP and Bulldogs team leader Damien McDaniel competing in a 7on7 football event the day after winning the state basketball title.
“If you ever wonder why they’re champions and why they compete, they take no days off, and that’s pretty impressive,” Smith said. “It’s a great bunch of guys, and we love them for it.”
And with all five starters returning next season for the Bulldogs ballers, expectations are for Sunday’s festivities to be repeated roughly a year from now.
“We’re going to do it again next year, too,” Jordan said, adding “no pressure” while turning around to take a look at the players seated behind him.
