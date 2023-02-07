web only Girls soccer scoreboard for Feb. 7, 2023 By JAMES LACOMBE The Daily News James LaCombe Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Feb 7, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school girls soccerGIRLS DISTRICT 18-5AFriendswood 3, Texas City 0TEXAS CITYLed by Olivia Schmidt’s hat trick and a rock-solid defense, the Friendswood Lady Mustangs remained unbeaten in district play with a quality road victory Tuesday night over the Texas City Lady Stings.Reagan Rudolph assisted on two of Schmidt’s three goals to do her part in powering the Lady Mustangs’ offense. Ellen Fairbanks was in goal for the shutout.Friendswood (4-0 in District 18-5A) returns to action 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Manvel.Other score:Ball High 0, La Porte 0Bye: Santa Fe James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Games And Toys Soccer (us) James LaCombe Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow James LaCombe Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented Articles$400,000 light display going up on 25th Street in GalvestonPort Bolivar woman pleads guilty to 2021 Crystal Beach murderBiz Buzz: Hundreds of rooftops rising on mainland; Cadillac Bar rumor runs out of gasHispanic Santa Fe woman jailed in Confederate battle flag flapFamily worries Galveston murder investigation lost in controversyAffidavit details steps leading to controversial Galveston SWAT raidWarrant alleges narcotics operation in SWAT raid on Avenue OAttorneys call SWAT raid 'faulty from the start,' issue ultimatumMan, wife, family dog killed in San Leon murder-suicide, sheriff saysLa Marque human resources director dismissed after 15 years CollectionsMardi Gras kicks off early on MainlandNew League City Bark Park goes to the dogsCounty events celebrate life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.Checks in the MailCook-off teams compete in Yaga’s Chili Quest and Beer FestCounty celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. with prayers, parades CommentedHow about covering the corruption many worry about (97) Hispanic Santa Fe woman jailed in Confederate battle flag flap (90) Capitol Police officer should have been fired, at least (83) This country needs meaningful, hateless immigration reform (74) Those opposed to gun control are mentally ill (55) Guest commentary: US needs immigrants as much as they need us (55) Galveston's civilian leaders have a lot to explain about SWAT raid (45) We voters should ensure Jan. 6 was Trump's swansong (42) Daily News convenes newly configured editorial board (42) Even the little good news about Congress is mostly bad (37)
