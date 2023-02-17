web only Girls soccer scoreboard for Feb. 17, 2023 By JAMES LACOMBE The Daily News James LaCombe Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Feb 17, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Scores for Galveston County high school girls soccerDISTRICT 24-6AClear Brook 2, Dickinson 1Clear Creek at Clear Falls, N/ABye: Clear SpringsDISTRICT 18-5AFriendswood 7, Ball High 0Santa Fe 4, La Porte 3Texas City at Manvel, N/AEditor’s note: Will be updated when more information becomes available. James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Soccer (us) Games And Toys Hydrography James LaCombe Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow James LaCombe Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less. Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread, please, and stay on topic. Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesAfter five years, Galveston still not complying with beach access rulesFormer Galveston port trustee banned from cruise terminal in security spatMan shoots girlfriend's ex-boyfriend in Hitchcock, authorities sayA-list concert venue expected to electrify La Marque economy, official sayBiz Buzz: PJ's Coffee building soon to rise in League City; deli concept planned for GalvestonCity of Galveston seeks AG opinion to withhold informationKnife, hammer, rope and tape found after burglar flees apartment, authorities sayManhunt ends after six-hour search for parolee, authorities saidRenowned psychiatrist remembered as brilliant, humbleSea turtle facility a benefit to all Galvestonians CollectionsFirst weekend of Mardi Gras comes to a closeFirst weekend of Mardi Gras in full swingMardi Gras! Galveston Kicks OffMardi Gras kicks off early on MainlandCook-off teams compete in Yaga’s Chili Quest and Beer FestNew League City Bark Park goes to the dogs CommentedHispanic Santa Fe woman jailed in Confederate battle flag flap (93) Biden is finishing the job of destroying the US (77) Those opposed to gun control are mentally ill (55) Guest commentary: US needs immigrants as much as they need us (55) Galveston's civilian leaders have a lot to explain about SWAT raid (45) Even the little good news about Congress is mostly bad (37) Galveston ISD tells complaining parents safety trumps inconvenience (32) The best attitude about casino gambling is skepticism (30) Galveston SWAT team wrecks wrong house in search for wrong suspect (30) Asking hard questions is never irresponsible (28)
