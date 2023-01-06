web only Girls basketball roundup for Jan. 6, 2023 By JAMES LACOMBE The Daily News James LaCombe Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Jan 6, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Scores and player statistics for Galveston County girls basketballDISTRICT 24-6ADickinson 49, Clear Lake 31DICKINSONThe Dickinson Lady Gators continued their impressive start to 24-6A play with a solid home win over a solid Clear Lake team Friday night.Leading the way for Dickinson were Danielle Porter (14 points) and Ja’Ron’Ey Lymuel (10 points).The Lady Gators (4-0 in District 24-6A) look to keep their district record unblemished in their next game, which will be 7 p.m. Tuesday at Clear Creek (3-1).Clear Falls 50, Brazoswood 36LEAGUE CITYThe Clear Falls Knights sent their home fans away happy Friday night with much needed district victory over Brazoswood.Top performers from Clear Falls were Grace Carranza with 15 points and Cassidy Rodriguez with 13 points.The Knights (1-3 in District 24-6A) return to the court 7 p.m. Tuesday at Clear Lake (0-4).Other scores:Clear Creek 44, Clear Springs 42TAPPS DISTRICT 6-2ABryan St. Joseph 50, O’Connell 12BRYANSt. Joseph’s pressing defense gave O’Connell fits as the Lady Buccaneers fell on the road in district action Friday.Ciara Quiroga scored 10 points to lead O’Connell.The Lady Bucs will get right back to it, traveling to Houston Chinquapin to a scheduled 2 p.m. tip-off.DISTRICT 18-5A SCORESBall High 56, Texas City 37Bye: FriendswoodDISTRICT 26-4A SCOREWest Columbia 66, La Marque 15DISTRICT 24-3A SCOREHitchcock 103, Van Vleck 33Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available. 