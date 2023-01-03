web only Girls basketball roundup for Jan. 3, 2023 By JAMES LACOMBE The Daily News James LaCombe Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Jan 3, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school girls basketballDISTRICT 18-5ALa Porte 56, Texas City 40TEXAS CITYThe Texas City Lady Stings ran into a tough district opponent for their first game of the new year, falling at home Tuesday afternoon against La Porte.Top scorers for Texas City were Sa’naii May (13 points), Kalynn Smith (12 points) and Rendi Taylor (11 points).The Lady Stings (0-3 in District 18-5A) will look to rebound when they cross the causeway for a 7 p.m. Friday game against rival Ball High (1-1).Other scores:Santa Fe 66, Ball High 61TAPPS NON-DISTRICTO’Connell 30, Baytown Christian 15GALVESTONThe O’Connell Lady Buccaneers ground out a low-scoring win with strong second and third quarters to give them the edge Tuesday night at home against Baytown Christian.Ciara Quiroga led O’Connell with 13 points, while Victoria McNally and Lilly Dunkel each chipped in six points.The Lady Bucs return to district play 4:30 p.m. Friday at Bryan St. Joseph.DISTRICT 24-6A SCORESClear Springs 42, Clear Lake 24Bye: Clear FallsDISTRICT 26-4A SCOREIowa Colony 63, La Marque 29Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available. 