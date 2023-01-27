web only Girls basketball roundup for Jan. 27, 2022 By JAMES LACOMBE The Daily News James LaCombe Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Jan 27, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Scores for Galveston County high school girls basketballDISTRICT 18-5A SCORESLa Porte 70, Texas City 24Friendswood (W) vs. Angleton, N/ADISTRICT 26-4A SCOREIowa Colony 47, La Marque 24Editor’s note 1: Will be updated if more information becomes available.Editor’s note 2: District 24-6A games — Clear Creek, Clear Falls, Clear Springs and Dickinson — have shifted to a Wednesday/Saturday weekly game schedule for the remainder of the regular season. James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Journalism Publishing Sports Games And Toys James LaCombe Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow James LaCombe Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGalveston SWAT team wrecks wrong house in search for wrong suspect$8.3 million Galveston beach project aims to be completed by FebruaryDollar General debuts grocery concept in La Marque; Cadillac Bar rumors rev in GalvestonPolice disclosing few details of Galveston shooting deathGalveston ISD tells complaining parents safety trumps inconvenienceGalveston police disclose little about 'evil' 'predator' in Boddeker Road killingDocuments detail La Marque lockdown, employee concernsCharges dropped against teen accused in deadly Galveston shootingFast-moving storm knocks out power for thousandsTwo infamous Galveston County murders highlighted in '48 Hours' special CollectionsCook-off teams compete in Yaga’s Chili Quest and Beer FestChecks in the MailCounty events celebrate life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.Galveston County artist creates mythical mural at the Sunshine CenterCounty celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. with prayers, paradesPlungers hit the water to raise funds for aquatics programNia Cultural Center celebrates Kwanzaa CommentedHow about covering the corruption many worry about (97) Capitol Police officer should have been fired, at least (82) Guest commentary: 'Will of the People' is a complex concept (80) This country needs meaningful, hateless immigration reform (74) Paxton has good reason to seek LGBTQIA information (68) Guest commentary: US needs immigrants as much as they need us (43) We voters should ensure Jan. 6 was Trump's swansong (42) Daily News convenes newly configured editorial board (42) We must all stand up for freedom here and in Ukraine (36) Guest editorial, The Washington Post: Trump's avoidance the least of the problem (35)
