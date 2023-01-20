web only Girls basketball roundup for Jan. 20, 2022 By JAMES LACOMBE The Daily News James LaCombe Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Jan 20, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school girls basketballDISTRICT 24-6AClear Springs 63, Clear Falls 31LEAGUE CITYThe Clear Springs Chargers kept their inside track on the race to a playoff berth with a solid home win over the Clear Falls Knights on Friday.Amirah Gray led Clear Springs with 18 points, while Alyssa Freeman added 10 points and Bria Bierschwale finished with nine points.Top scorers for Clear Falls were Kyndall King and and Cassidy Rodriguez with nine points apiece.Both teams return to action 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Chargers (4-4 in District 24-6A) will be at Brazoswood (0-8), while the Knights (2-6) host Dickinson (6-1).Other score:Clear Creek 46, Clear Lake 16Bye: DickinsonDISTRICT 18-5A SCORESManvel 60, Santa Fe 27Bye: Texas CityDISTRICT 26-4A SCOREBrazosport 47, La Marque 30DISTRICT 24-3A SCOREHitchcock 63, Boling 45Editor's note: Will be updated if more information becomes available. James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews 