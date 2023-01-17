Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school girls basketball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Dickinson 56, Clear Springs 40
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Lady Gators got the second half of district play off on the right foot Tuesday night at home by topping the Clear Springs Chargers.
Jewel Brandley had 14 points to lead Dickinson.
Player statistics for Clear Springs weren’t immediately available.
After a bye Friday, the Lady Gators (6-1 in District 24-6A) return to the court 7 p.m. next Wednesday at Clear Falls (2-5). The Chargers (3-4), meanwhile, face Clear Falls at home 7 p.m. Friday.
Other scores:
Clear Brook 67, Clear Falls 35
Clear Creek 62, Brazoswood 24
DISTRICT 18-5A
Santa Fe 54, Texas City 45
TEXAS CITY
In an exciting contest Tuesday night, the Santa Fe Lady Indians prevailed for a key road win at the Texas City Lady Stings’ house.
Player statistics for Santa Fe weren’t immediately available.
Texas City was led by Sa’naii May (14 points, five steals) and Kamille Merchant (14 points, four steals).
Both teams play host to first-place Manvel (7-0 in District 18-5A) in their respective next games. The Lady Indians (4-3) are set for a 7 p.m. Friday tip-off at home, while the Lady Stings (1-6) have a bye before facing the Lady Mavericks at home 7 p.m. next Tuesday.
Other score:
Manvel 60, Friendswood 31
Bye: Ball High
DISTRICT 24-3A SCORE
Hitchcock 93, Brazos 31
Editor’s note:Will be updated if more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.