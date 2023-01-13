web only Girls basketball roundup for Jan. 13, 2023 By JAMES LACOMBE The Daily News James LaCombe Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Jan 13, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school girls basketballDISTRICT 24-6A SCOREClear Creek 64, Clear Falls 28Bye: Clear SpringsDISTRICT 18-5A SCORESFriendswood 54, Texas City 42Ball High vs. La Porte, N/ABye: Santa FeDISTRICT 26-4A SCORELa Marque at Bay City, N/ADISTRICT 24-3A SCOREHitchcock 86, Hempstead 6Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available. James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Basketball Statistics Sport Game Roundup Will Bye Score Clear James LaCombe Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow James LaCombe Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGalveston man charged, suspected in Christmas fentanyl deathsTexas City man sentenced to 25 years in fatal 2020 shooting'It's like Animal House,' rental foes tell Dickinson City CouncilVehicles, garage struck by bullets in Texas City, police sayGalveston County likely near top for fentanyl overdosesOne deadly shooting of 2020 spate heads to trialFirst refillery opens in Galveston: fried-chicken fans cluck about Hangry Joe's in La MarqueIn Galveston County, one man, one pharmacy battle overdosesNarcotic agents to speak about overdoses in GalvestonLa Marque police officer honored for rescuing child during December freeze CollectionsGalveston County artist creates mythical mural at the Sunshine CenterPlungers hit the water to raise funds for aquatics programNia Cultural Center celebrates KwanzaaRuby Princess marks cruise line’s return to GalvestonVeterans’ legacies honored with wreathsPolar Express Delivers Christmas MagicBrand-new gentoo makes debut at Galveston's Moody GardensSanta makes appearance at Galveston recreation centers CommentedAn expert's warning: "No street drug is safe right now' (79) Will the law or the Republican traitors prevail? (79) Paxton has good reason to seek LGBTQIA information (64) Capitol Police officer should have been fired, at least (62) Trump's '24 run more problem for GOP than for Dems (53) How about covering the corruption many worry about (47) Guest commentary: 'Will of the People' is a complex concept (46) We voters should ensure Jan. 6 was Trump's swansong (41) Daily News convenes newly configured editorial board (40) We must all stand up for freedom here and in Ukraine (36)
