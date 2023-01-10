web only Girls basketball roundup for Jan. 10, 2023 By JAMES LACOMBE The Daily News James LaCombe Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Jan 10, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school girls basketballDISTRICT 24-6AClear Falls 53, Clear Lake 50 (OT)HOUSTONThe Clear Falls Knights went on the road Tuesday night and returned home winners of an overtime thriller over Clear Lake.Kyndall King (16 points) and Maya Cahoun (12 points) led the way for Clear Falls.Up next, the Knights (2-3 in District 24-6A) will host Clear Creek (3-2) in what could be a major statement game for Clear Falls.Other score:Clear Brook 69, Clear Springs 36DISTRICT 18-5ATexas City 50, Angleton 45TEXAS CITYThe Texas City Lady Stings had to fight hard Tuesday night at home, but came away with their first district win of the new season over Angleton.Top players for Texas City were Sa’naii May (19 points, eight steals, five assists), Kalynn Smith (14 points, seven rebounds) and Kamille Merchant (seven points, seven rebounds).The Lady Stings (1-4 in District 18-5A) will now have upset on their minds when they turn their attention to playing a road game at Friendswood (4-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.Other score:Manvel 52, Ball High 29DISTRICT 26-4A SCORESweeny 47, La Marque 21DISTRICT 24-3A SCOREHitchcock 67, Danbury 34TAPPS DISTRICT 6-2AO’Connell 31, Spring Providence Classical 27GALVESTONAn already short-handed O’Connell Lady Buccaneers team overcame late foul trouble and a run by their opponents to defend their home floor over Providence Classical on Tuesday.Ciara Quiroga provided 19 points to lead O’Connell.The Lady Bucs (2-2 in District 6-2A) will try to keep the good times rolling 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Conroe Covenant.Editors note: Will be updated if more information becomes available. 