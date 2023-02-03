web only Girls basketball roundup for Feb. 3, 2023 By JAMES LACOMBE The Daily News James LaCombe Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Feb 3, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Scores for Galveston County high school girls basketballDISTRICT 18-5A SCORESManvel 59, Ball High 37Friendswood (W) vs. Santa Fe, score N/ATexas City at Angleton, score N/ADISTRICT 26-4A SCORESweeny 27, La Marque 10DISTRICT 24-3A SCOREHitchcock 72, Danbury 37Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available. James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Basketball Social Services James LaCombe Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow James LaCombe Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGalveston police chief on leave over miscommunication after SWAT raid$400,000 light display going up on 25th Street in GalvestonGalveston SWAT team wrecks wrong house in search for wrong suspectBiz Buzz: Walmart unveils major makeover; hybrid vacation property launches on islandFormer Santa Fe mayor arrested on Nevada warrant, authorities saidGalveston police knew suspect had left before destructive raid, attorneys assertLeague City to spend $200,000 on license plate camerasAttorneys call SWAT raid 'faulty from the start,' issue ultimatumAffidavit details steps leading to controversial Galveston SWAT raidHistoric Black church in Galveston granted $100,000 for restoration CollectionsMardi Gras kicks off early on MainlandNew League City Bark Park goes to the dogsCounty events celebrate life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.Galveston County artist creates mythical mural at the Sunshine CenterCook-off teams compete in Yaga’s Chili Quest and Beer FestPlungers hit the water to raise funds for aquatics programChecks in the MailCounty celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. with prayers, parades CommentedHow about covering the corruption many worry about (97) Capitol Police officer should have been fired, at least (83) Guest commentary: 'Will of the People' is a complex concept (80) This country needs meaningful, hateless immigration reform (74) Those opposed to gun control are mentally ill (55) Guest commentary: US needs immigrants as much as they need us (55) Galveston's civilian leaders have a lot to explain about SWAT raid (45) We voters should ensure Jan. 6 was Trump's swansong (42) Daily News convenes newly configured editorial board (42) Even the little good news about Congress is mostly bad (37)
