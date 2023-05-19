The Georgetown Lady Eagles had two big blasts and a solid pitching performance to sweep the Santa Fe Lady Indians in the Region III-5A regional semifinals by the score of 7-0 in Game 2 Friday night at Mumford High School.
Georgetown started its scoring in the top of the third inning with three consecutive one-out hits.
After a Samantha Swan double and a Macie McLellan single, Madison Hartley then helped her own cause by smashing a three-run homer to center.
The Lady Eagles added two more runs in the fifth when they loaded the bases with no outs that began with an Isabelle Kreigh walk.
Then back-to-back bunts by Jordan Credeur (single) and Kynleigh Ball (error), se tup Swan’s sacrifice fly.
McLellan then followed with a run-scoring single to left.
A two-out two-run homer by Credeur in the sixth put the exclamation mark for Georgetown.
The Lady Indians had their scoring chances when they had at least a runner on second with no outs in three innings.
Consecutive walks to start the bottom of the first to Makenna Mitchell and Mikayla Pruitt was quickly erased by a fly out double play.
Mea Slayton led off the second with a single and advanced to second on an error. But, three outs ended the inning.
In the fifth, Brooklyn Spencer worked a leadoff walk and hustled over to second on a passed ball, but a strikeout and a 5-3-5 double play slammed the door.
Hartley threw a complete-game shutout gem, going seven innings, allowing two hits and striking out eight.
McLellan and Crederur (two runs) each had two hits for the Lady Eagles.
Santa Fe (30-7-1) graduates four key seniors: Mitchell, Spencer, Sidne Peters and Jaiden Cooper.
No. 5 Georgetown (37-4) will battle No. 1 Lake Creek (40-0) in the Region III-5A finals next week for the opportunity to advance to the State Tournament in Austin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.