The Friendswood Lady Mustangs recorded a stunning 8-0 win at home over the Santa Fe Lady Indians on Saturday afternoon, and while doing so, saw a rare milestone reached.
Going into the match, Lady Mustangs senior forward Olivia Schmidt was five goals away from hitting 100 career goals in her high school career. Not only did Schmidt perform the unlikely task of getting the goals she needed for that impressive benchmark in a single game, she booted one more to grow on.
Schmidt’s six goals in the match led the way for Friendswood, now 3-0 in District 18-5A after a tough non-district stretch.
Adding a goal each for the Lady Mustangs were Gisele Kehres and Brooke Spinks. Ellen Fairbanks was in goal for the shutout.
The Lady Mustangs and their now 101 career goal scorer Schmidt will next face Texas City (1-2-1 in district) on the road 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Other Galveston County high school soccer scores from this past Friday and Saturday are as follows:
GIRLS DISTRICT 18-5A
Angleton 3, Texas City 0
Manvel 5, Ball High 0
BOYS DISTRICT 18-5A
Friendswood 2, Santa Fe 2
Texas City 2, Angleton 1
Ball High at Manvel, score N/A
BOYS DISTRICT 24-6A
Dickinson 5, Brazoswood 1
Clear Creek 2, Clear Brook 0
Clear Springs 4, Clear Lake 0
Bye: Clear Falls
GIRLS DISTRICT 24-6A
Brazoswood 2, Dickinson 0
Clear Lake 2, Clear Springs 0
Clear Creek at Clear Brook, score N/A
Bye: Clear Falls
Editor’s note:Will be updated if more information becomes available.
