Friendswood's Boots Landry celebrates his solo home run during the first inning of the second game of an area round playoff series against Milby at Goose Creek Memorial High School in Baytown on May 12.
Friendswood head baseball coach Cory Benavides carries baseballs to the umpire before the South all-star team played against the North all-star team in the 5A Greater Houston Baseball Coaches Association All Star Game at Constellation Field on Tuesday in Sugar Land.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Santa Fe’s Kyeler Thompson loses his cap but tracks down a fly ball for an out during the sixth inning against Ball High at Santa Fe High School on March 17.
In what was a deep and talent-rich baseball district, Galveston County players still managed to shine brightly in the All-District 18-5A postseason honors.
The district’s top award went to Friendswood first baseman Boots Landry, who was named the district's most valuable player.
Other county representatives in the district’s superlatives were Friendswood junior outfielder Peyton Adams (offensive player of the year), Santa Fe senior outfielder Kyeler Thompson (defensive player of the year), Friendswood junior pitcher/outfielder Kyle Lockhart (utility player of the year) and Friendswood head coach Cory Benavides (co-coach of the year).
Adams and Thompson were each unanimous picks for their awards.
The rest of the All-District 18-5A honors for the 2023 season were doled out as follows:
BALL HIGH
First team: Austen Raines, soph., pitcher; Joseph Pena, sr., third base; Jonah Williams, soph., outfield (unanimous)
Second team: Sully Mixon, soph., first base; Seth Williams, sr., shortstop; Aiden McNamera, sr., outfield
FRIENDSWOOD
First team: Easton Tumis, sr., pitcher (unanimous); Dawson Hinson, fr., second base (unanimous); Collin Goolsby, sr., shortstop; Dane Perry, soph., catcher (unanimous)
Second team: Houston Rhodes, jr., pitcher
SANTA FE
First team: Nick Jaco, sr., outfield (unanimous)
Second team: Brice Smith, sr., pitcher; Lucas Dunn, jr., third base
TEXAS CITY
First team: D.J. Fuentes, soph., outfield (unanimous)
