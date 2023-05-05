The Friendswood Mustangs brought out the bats with 11 base hits accounting for a 12-3 blowout of the Port Neches-Groves Indians in Game 1 of the teams’ best-of-three Region III-5A bi-district baseball playoff series Friday night at Baytown Sterling High School.
After Boots Landry’s RBI single in the bottom of the first inning gave the Mustangs an early 1-0 lead, Friendswood put 5-spots on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third and fourth to pull away.
Following a bases-loaded walk issued to Collin Goolsby, Blake Encarnacion cleared the bags with a three-run triple and then scored on an RBI single from Drew Hinson.
PN-G scored all of its runs in the top of the fourth, but the Mustangs answered in the bottom half of the frame with an RBI single from Goolsby, a two-run single from Kyle Lockhart, a run-scoring error and a run-scoring wild pitch for an 11-3 lead.
Goolsby capped off Friendswood’s scoring in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI double.
Goolsby (2-for-3, three RBIs, two runs), Landry (2-for-3, one RBI, one run) and Dane Perry (2-for-3, three runs) had multi-hit games.
Easton Tumis (5.1 innings, three hits, three runs, one walk, seven strikeouts) and Eli Hansen (1.2 innings, one hit, one strikeout) handled the mound work for the Mustangs.
Friendswood will look for the series sweep at 1 p.m. Saturday back at Baytown Sterling. If needed, Game 3 will be played 30 minutes after Game 2.
