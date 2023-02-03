Members of the district champion Friendswood swim and dive team pictured are (front row) coach Bonnibeth Smith, Emmilie Ratcliff, Amelie Morgan, Hallie Ratcliff, Lauren Tillman, Andi Jeanes, Alex Linden, Nathan Jennings, Chayton Budzik, Brooke Hubenak, Erin Voelker, Genevieve Ringo, coach Craig Sikkema, (second row) Julie Rupp, Lacey Drouet, Nate Henderson, Landon Drouet, Ryan Cockerham, Austin Madeksho, Joshua Sakahara, Andrew Rubio, Marshall Odom, Cooper Barden, (third row) Peyton Becker, Edi Jakob, Paige McCray, KK LeBlanc, Lane Jordan Nick Hardt, (fourth row) Tony Laurito, Hayden Holcomb, Noah Givens, Luke LeCompte, Paul Podrebarac and Talon Welch.
The Friendswood High School swim team dominated the District 18-5A Swim Meet, winning impressive recently over six area schools.
FHS has 30 swimmers and one diver advancing to the Region 5-5A Swim Meet this weekend at Don Cook Natatorium in Sugar Land. The top six places per event advanced to the region competition.
Tony Laurito and KK LeBlanc were awarded the boys and girls “Swimmer of the Meet” respectively. The girls team “Coach of the Year” award went to FHS head coach Craig Sikkema, and the boys team “Coach of the Year” was awarded to Angleton’s Jennifer LaRaia.
Laurito broke two FHS pool records in the 100-yard Backstroke (49.26 seconds) and 200-yard individual medley (1:50.25).
Relay results are as follows:
Girls 200-yard medley relay: (1st) Friendswood — KK LeBlanc, Peyton Becker, Andi Jeanes, Lauren Tillman; (2nd) Manvel; (3rd) Ball High; (4th) La Porte
Girls 200-yard free relay: (1st) Friendswood — Andi Jeanes, Peyton Becker, Lauren Tillman, KK LeBlanc; (2nd) Angleton; (3rd) Manvel; (4th) Ball High; (5th) Texas City; (6th) La Porte
