Mustangs’ bats heat up early in win over Bulldogs
FRIENDSWOOD
With both teams bringing unbeaten District 18-5A records into Tuesday’s baseball clash at Bobby Black Field, the Friendswood Mustangs had more firepower in the batting order and a steadier ace pitcher on the mound in a 6-2 win.
“I’m just proud of the way we hit the baseball tonight,” said Friendswood head baseball coach Cory Benavides, whose Class 5A No. 1 state-ranked Mustangs improved to 9-0 in district and 21-2-2 overall with the victory. “I don’t think they made any mistakes; we just capitalized and hit the ball pretty well, and it was good to see.”
La Porte jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning with a one-out RBI double smacked to right-center field by Jack Bilski, driving in Landon Kay, who led off the game with a walk.
But, Friendswood answered right back with three extra-base hits in the bottom of the first — the second of which was a one-out RBI double crushed to left field by Boots Landry to score Peyton Adams (leadoff double) and the third a two-out RBI triple driven to deep center field by Collin Goolsby to bring Landry home — that put the team ahead 2-1.
Then, the Mustangs broke the game open and chased Bulldogs ace Diego Luzardo with a four-run bottom of the third. Walks drawn by Adams, Landry (intentional) and Ayden Pearcy helped load the bases with two outs, and Goolsby (two-run single) and Dane Perry (two-run double) delivered clutch RBI hits for a 6-1 lead.
“There were ducks on the pond, and I was just trying to get them in,” Goolsby said. “We’re having fun out here playing baseball.”
The run support was more than enough for the No. 1 pitcher in Friendswood’s rotation Easton Tumis, who after stranding two La Porte runners on base in the top of the second, cruised through the third, fourth and fifth innings, facing just one more Bulldogs batter than the minimum.
In the top of the sixth, an RBI single blooped into shallow center field by Aadan Caldwell, consecutive two-out walks and a rising pitch count ended Tumis’ outing with 5.2 innings pitched, two earned runs, five hits, four walks and nine strikeouts.
“He struggled early to get that slider over, but once he gets that slider over, he’s very hard to hit,” Benavides said. “Everything moves; I don’t think there’s anything that stays straight.”
Inheriting a bases-loaded predicament, reliever Eli Hansen ended the sixth-inning threat with a strikeout, erased a leadoff single in the top of the seventh with a 6-4-3 double play ball and induced a harmless fly out to finish off the game.
The Mustangs and the Bulldogs (6-1 in District 18-5A) conclude their season series at 7 p.m. Friday at La Porte.
— James LaCombe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.