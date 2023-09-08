Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school football:
Clear Springs 32 Klein Forest 29 (OT)
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Springs Chargers survived a tough challenge from Klein Forest on Friday night to record their first win of the season in an overtime thriller at Challenger Columbia Stadium.
Player statistics weren’t immediately available.
Up next for Clear Springs (1-2) will be a road trip to take on Hunstville at 7 p.m. Friday.
— James LaCombe
Bay Area Christian 30 Danbury 8
DANBURY
In a TAPPS vs. UIL bout, the Bay Area Christian Broncos got efficient offense and solid defense to pull out a nice win on the road Friday night at Danbury.
Austin Ariens and Landon Hall connected on a 10-yard TD pass, Scotty Farine ran in a 3-yard TD and both two-point conversion tries were successful to give the Broncos a 16-0 first-quarter lead.
The Panthers scored their lone TD early in the second quarter, but it was all Broncos after that, as they pitched a 14-0 shutout for the remainder of the game.
The big tight end Hall caught another TD pass from Ariens, this time from 17 yards out, in the third quarter, and Farine ended Bay Area Christian’s scoring in style with a 30-yard TD run for the final tally.
Offensive leaders for the Broncos were Farine (17 carries, 98 yards) and Ariens (5-for-7, 38 yards).
Bay Area Christian (2-1) returns to the gridiron 7 p.m. Friday at home against Tomball Rosehill Christian.
— James LaCombe
Friendswood 59 Fort Bend Kempner 12
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Mustangs used a strong start and a dominating second half to handily win their District 10-5A-I opener Friday night over visiting Kempner at Henry Winston Stadium.
Friendswood lead 14-0 by the end of the first quarter thanks to Brock Foster’s 33-yard touchdown pass to Adam Buffington and Foster’s 42-yard TD run.
A back-and-forth second quarter saw the Mustangs take a 28-12 lead into the halftime intermission, with TDs from an 11-yard Walker Winters run and 34-yard pass from Foster to Jackson Lee.
The second half saw Friendswood run away with the contest, as Foster added passing TDs to Buffington (44 yards), Garrett Muecke (19 yards) and Buffington again (24 yards) before backup QB Mikey Butler capped the scoring with an 11-yard rushing TD.
Kicker Reagan Rudolph was a perfect 8-for-8 on her extra points and also split the uprights with a 29-yard field goal.
Foster totaled 345 passing yards and five TDs on 14 of 23 completions and was the team’s leading rusher with 95 yards and a TD on seven totes. Buffington had a huge day in the receiving corps with 198 yards on seven receptions. Muecke added 98 yards on five catches.
Friendswood (2-1, 1-0 in district) will next face Richmond Foster at 7 p.m. Friday at Traylor Stadium.
