Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school football:
Clear Springs 28 Huntsville 10
HUNTSVILLE
A stout defense and effective offense ensured the Clear Springs Chargers’ long road trip Friday night was a successful one as they left Huntsville with a quality victory.
The Chargers jumped ahead 13-0 in the first quarter behind a pair of touchdown pass connections from Julian Salazar to Mu’Izz Tounkara — one from 12 yards out and the other a 21-yard TD strike.
Huntsville rallied back in the second quarter, cutting its deficit to 13-10 on a 29-yard field goal from Joseph Mejia and a 2-yard TD pass from Markus Lewis to Braylon Phelps.
But, Clear Springs got a 45-yard rushing TD from Elijah Jackson 1:15 before the end of the first half for a 19-10 lead, and shut out Huntsville the rest of the way.
The Chargers added to their advantage in the second half with a safety on a bad snap early in the third quarter and a 1-yard running TD from Salazar in the fourth quarter for the game’s final tally.
Clear Springs (2-2) will bring the momentum of two straight hard-fought wins into the start of District 24-6A play next week, beginning with a big-time showdown 7 p.m. Friday against Dickinson at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City.
— James LaCombe
Clear Falls 33 Houston Heights 20
HOUSTON
The Clear Falls Knights picked up their first win of the season in what has been a grinding non-district slate, topping Heights on Friday night at Delmar Stadium.
Player statistics for the Knights weren’t available before press deadline.
Now Clear Falls (1-3) turns its attention to the District 24-6A campaign, opening district play 7 p.m. Friday against Clear Brook at Veterans Memorial Stadium in League City.
— James LaCombe
Bay Area Christian 38 Tomball Rosehill Christian 35
LEAGUE CITY
On a soggy football Friday night, the Bay Area Christian Broncos jumped out to a big lead and managed to overcome second-half struggles and hang on for the home win over Rosehill Christian.
All of the Broncos’ scoring came in the first half, as they built a dominant 38-14 lead going into the halftime intermission.
A 30-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion run by Scotty Farine put Bay Area Christian ahead 8-0 just 22 seconds into the game, and after the defense recovered a fumble, Blake Spruce ran in an 18-yard TD to give the Broncos a 14-0 lead less than 2 minutes into the contest.
Another Farine TD run — this time from 19 yards out — and two-point run gave Bay Area Christian a 22-0 lead early in the second quarter before Rosehill Christian got on the board with a TD a short time later.
Broncos quarterback Austin Ariens completed a 20-yard TD pass to Jason Darling, and Spruce ran in a two-point conversion for a 30-7 lead. After Rosehill Christian made the score 30-14, Farine scored his third TD of the night on a 77-yard burst and Spruce ran in another two-point-after try with 2:31 left in the first half.
Farine led the offense with 239 yards on 27 carries, while Spruce chipped in 70 yards on 12 carries.
Bay Area Christian (3-1) will look to keep rolling in next week’s matchup, which is set for 7 p.m. Friday at home against Bryan Brazos Christian.
— James LaCombe
