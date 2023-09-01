Football roundup for Sept. 1, 2023

Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school football:
Bay Area Christian 28, Katy St. John XXIII 21
KATY
Trailing 21-14 through three quarters, the Bay Area Christian Broncos got some Timely defensive stops and some clutch offensive plays to mount a fourth-quarter comeback in their road win Friday night against St. John XXIII.
Bay Area Christian led 7-0 early in the game before the two sides entered the halftime break knotted at 14-all.
The Broncos were led by a potent two-headed running attack of Ryder Talley (19 carries, 132 yards, two touchdowns) and Scotty Farine (15 carries, 93 yards; three receptions, 23 yards, one TD). Quarterback Austin Ariens was 10-for-16 with 118 yards passing and two TDs. Ariens’ other TD pass went to Kaidin McCrory, who had two total catches for 23 yards.
Bay Area Christian (1-1) returns to the gridiron at 7 p.m. next Friday at Danbury.
Houston St. Francis 27, O’Connell 6
GALVESTON
The O’Connell Buccaneers football team made their 2023 regular season debut at their home confines Friday night, but couldn’t come away with the win against visiting St. Francis Episcopal.
Player statistics weren’t available before the press deadline.
O’Connell (0-2) will look for the season’s first victory at 7 p.m. next Friday at Katy Faith West Academy.
