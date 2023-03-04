HOUSTON
Clear Falls came within minutes of shaking up the Texas high school basketball landscape.
Instead, it’ll have the memories — and heartache — of a remarkable run in the Class 6A tournament to reflect upon.
The Knights, who would not accept the underdog role, went nose-to-nose with powerful Beaumont United before falling 53-48 in the Region III-6A championship game Saturday afternoon at Aldine Campbell Center.
With the win, the Timberwolves head to the UIL state championships for a third straight season, but this time in Class 6A.
For Clear Falls, a historic campaign came to an end for a program which established individual and team records left and right.
“We have a lot of four-year starters, and they did a lot of winning before I was head coach; I knew it wasn’t going to be a fear factor,” said Bryan Shelton, Clear Falls’ head coach. “We had to consistently make plays, continually believe and let the ball fall where it may.
“It just didn’t fall on our side at the end.”
United bolted from the blocks quickly, taking an early 11-2 lead which ballooned to 19-6 in the final seconds of the opening quarter.
But, when Corey Kelly banked in a 3-pointer from the top of the key at the first-half buzzer, Clear Falls trailed by just 30-27, capping a 6-0 spurt which lit the League City fans.
The game was officially on from there.
The two teams traded scoring punches throughout the second half, and after a Traylyn Porchia bucket at the 5:44 mark of the fourth quarter, the Timberwolves led 43-36.
Behind the clutch play of Orlando Horton Jr. and Josh Moore, the Knights countered with an 8-0 run — two free throws and a jumper by Horton and two jumpers by Moore — for a 44-43 lead, their first of the contest.
Clear Falls, though, committed four turnovers in their first five possessions in the period and three more errors late after Keyne Yzquierdo hit a driving layup for a 46-45 advantage.
With Wesley Yates III and Porchia doing all of the damage, United then outscored the Knights 8-2 in the final 2:30 of the game. Yates III (20 points) and Porchia (18 points) combined for 38 of their team’s 53 points.
Clear Falls stayed in contention by taking United out of its patented running game and turned it into a half-court tussle.
Horton Jr., who leaves as the Knights’ all-time scoring and assists leader, finished with 23 points in his final game. Moore added 12, while Kelly added nine rebounds and four blocked shots.
The loss was especially tough on Kelly, a senior who battled foul trouble as well as the tall, talented United front line.
“Just a few plays down the stretch, we could have been headed to the state championship tournament,” Kelly said after emerging from a quiet Clear Falls locker room.
“It’s very hard in there. Everybody in there, we all teared up. I’m tearing up right now,” said Kelly, the school’s all-time leader in rebounds. “Knowing it’s my last basketball game ever and playing with Orlando Horton and Josh my whole life, since the third grade. These are my brothers. I love my whole team.
“But we had fun.”
Shelton watched a senior-dominated squad take the reins of a 28-8 year. Javon Murray, Price Hegwood, Caden Steward and Jack Foley round out Clear Falls’ senior class.
“I told them through blood, sweat and tears, the relationships they built will never go away,’’ said Shelton. “They’ll always be like family. As far as the history books, they’ve shattered every record. They’ve set a standard that will last a long time.”
