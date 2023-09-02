MISSOURI CITY
It was far from flawless, but the Dickinson Gators will still take it as their first win of the still young 2023 season, as they edged the Fort Bend Ridge Point Panthers 45-37 in an exciting football contest Saturday night at Hall Stadium.
“I would rather win ugly than lose pretty,” Dickinson head football coach John Snelson said. “When we watch the film, we’re going to see how many mistakes that we made and were still able to win. We just kept on playing, kept on believing.”
Dickinson fell behind early, but was able to use a fast and physical running attack and key defensive plays to wrest control of the game in the first half.
Trailing 7-0 in the middle of the first quarter after a 3-yard TD run by Austin Carlisle on a bootleg quarterback keeper, the Gators knotted the score 7-all helped by huge defensive play when a QB pressure by Jeffery Mayon forced a wobbly throw that Kanye Armstrong intercepted to set the Dickinson offense up at the Ridge Point 35-yard line.
Following a 33-yard run by Leonard Browne, QB John “Deuce” Soloman powered in a 2-yard touchdown run at the 3:43 mark of the first quarter.
A 28-yard run by Jamal Mason highlighted a four-play, 65-yard Gators scoring drive that ended with a 6-yard TD run by Soloman for a 14-7 lead with 39 seconds left in the first quarter.
On their ensuing drive, the Panthers marched from their own 25-yard line all the way to the Dickinson 1, but Diego Sanchez made a clutch tackle for a 6-yard loss to hold Ridge Point to a 25-yard field goal from Brettson Booker for a 14-10 score at the 8:27 mark of the second quarter.
On the third play from scrimmage on Dickinson’s next possession, Browne slashed through the defense to deliver a 58-yard TD run and a 21-10 lead 1:06 after the Ridge Point field goal.
The Gators took advantage of another break — this time a botched snap on a Ridge Point punt try that set the offense up in Panthers’ territory at the 32-yard line — when Soloman ran for a 32-yard TD untouched to put Dickinson ahead 28-10 at the midway point of the second quarter.
With the game threatening to get away from them, the Panthers responded with a six-play, 66-yard TD drive sparked by a 24-yard QB keeper run by Carlisle and capped by 9-yard TD run by Quincy Drummer with 54 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
The teams took that 28-17 score into the halftime intermission, and the Gators were able to keep the Panthers at bay in a see-saw second half that had a nail-biting finish.
A strip sack by Mayon and fumble recovery by Jontue Fears gave Dickinson the ball at the Ridge Point 10-yard line, and a 25-yard field goal from Chance Gage pushed the lead to 31-17 at the 7:47 mark of the third quarter.
The Panthers took advantage of great field position after their defense, Dickinson penalties and a short punt gave them the ball at the Gators’ 27, as nine plays later, Carlisle ran in a 2-yard TD to cut Dickinson’s lead to 31-24 1:15 into the fourth quarter.
The Gators’ next possession saw a 20-yard pass completion from Soloman to Emery Allen and a 30-yard rumble by Soloman help set up an 18-yard TD run by Soloman to restore a two-score cushion at 38-24 at the 8:36 mark of the fourth quarter.
Only 49 ticks off the game clock later, though, Ridge Point answered back with a 57-yard TD pass from Carlisle to Mason Dossett for a 38-31 score.
Dickinson seemingly landed the game’s knockout blow with a withering 6-minute, 11-play, 89-yard TD drive capped by a 19-yard run to the end zone by Jamal Mason that gave the Gators a 45-31 lead with 1:43 left in the contest.
But, Ridge Point countered quickly with a five-play, 52-yard TD drive that ended with a 20-yard pass from Carlisle to Dossett. The Panthers’ two-point run attempt failed, but they recovered an onside kick with 45 seconds still to play and two timeouts in their pocket to keep their hopes alive.
The Gators’ defense bent but didn’t break, and Ja’Marcus Anderson had a crucial sack during the final Ridge Point possession before a final pass attempt fell incomplete to end the game.
Of Dickinson’s 412 yards of offense, 355 came on the ground — all from the three-headed monster of Soloman (22 carries, 142 yards, four TDs), Browne (12 carries, 131 yards, one TD) and Mason (nine carries, 82 yards, one TD).
“Our O-line is much improved, and we have some H-backs who are really physical and have some really good running backs,” Snelson said. “Our receivers are really good, too, but we just have a stable full of really good running backs, and Deuce can do so much. I like him at quarterback; it just opens a lot of things up.
“We’ll keep working on our passing game, but when you can run the football against quality people like that, it’s not bad,” Snelson added.
Leading Ridge Point’s offense was Carlisle (22-for-39, 301 yards, two TDs; 18 carries, 50 yards, one TD) and receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman (eight catches, 137 yards).
Dickinson (1-1) will be back in action 7 p.m. Friday against Pasadena Dobie at Pasadena ISD Veterans Memorial Stadium.
