Day 2 of the Lady Gator Classic volleyball tournament delivered on its promise of a step up in competition for local entrants Dickinson and Santa Fe.
The hosting Lady Gators entered their home tournament’s gold bracket with championship aspirations Saturday morning, but in the opening round, they ran into Region III-5A powerhouse Richmond Foster, which dealt Dickinson a 25-21, 25-9 defeat.
In a back-and-forth opening set that featured five lead changes and nine ties, an ace from Kobie Rodriguez evened the score at 18-all for Dickinson, but Foster tallied a 5-0 run highlighted by consecutive big blocks from Jackie Onyechi to deliver the final push needed for the Lady Falcons to take a 1-0 lead in the match.
After that, Foster rode a tidal wave of momentum to jump out to a 12-4 lead in the second set, and never really looked back from there.
Foster went on to fall to eventual tournament champion Barbers Hill — winners over Pearland in the final — in the gold bracket semifinals.
In the Lady Gators’ second match of the day, they were much more competitive — led by 14 kills from Caroline Boone, 30 assists from Keely Anderson and 16 digs from Addison Stanley — but were edged by Fort Bend Elkins by scores of 25-20, 23-25 and 25-19.
Playing in the tournament’s bronze bracket, Santa Fe scraped together a 25-14, 21-25, 25-13 win over Brazosport to start the day, but the Lady Indians, down a couple starters, saw their run end in their next match with a loss to Fort Bend Hightower (13-25, 25-22, 25-23).
While the Lady Indians found trouble in the middle set against Brazosport, they made quick work of the first and the third, including racing out to a 12-3 lead in the opening frame sparked by three aces from Kyndal Burnam and another from Morgan Walton.
Dickinson’s senior libero Stanley was the lone representative from either local squad to get all-tournament team honors.
James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews
Sports Editor
