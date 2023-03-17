Dickinson girls powerlifters have strong showing at state From Staff Reports Mar 17, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Dickinson Lady Gators powerlifters who recently competed at a state meet, were, from left, Fabiola Cerros-Martinez, Ayah Bnider, Deaisha Boone, Christy Richardson and Kaylee Barajaz. COURTESY Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lady Gator powerlifters competed at the State 6A Powerlifting Championships in Frisco, and did an outstanding job representing Dickinson High School.Ayah Bnider competed in the 181-pound weight class and placed second her weight class.Christy Richardson competed in the 165-pound weight class and placed third in her class.Deaisha Boone competed in the super heavyweight class and earned a fourth place medal.Kaley Barajaz competed in the 105-pound weight class and ended up in seventh place.Fabiola Cerros-Martínez competed in the 181-pound weight class and ended up in 15th place.Overall, there were 64 Teams from Texas competing in Dickinson’s division, and the Lady Gators placed eighth as a team to finish in the top 10 in the state.— From Staff Reports Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Locations Dickinson × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Internet forum rules ... Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less. Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com. Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print. Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesNational grocer debuts in League City and TexasTexas City Firefighters working to put out hot spots after large fireNew grocer rings up opening date; luxury island development reveals new name, detailsGalveston home rocked by ferry parking constructionSuspect charged in Galveston phantom explosion, officials saidTenants worry Galveston community center will fall to workforce housingAttorneys seek 'class' status for La Marque petitionerA man and his dog killed by truck on Galveston's causeway, authorities saidDefense calls for judge's recusal in Pagourtzis caseCity of Galveston questions park board's bookkeeping CollectionsBluebonnets in bloomGalveston holds first Touch-a-Truck eventChildren, pets shine as second weekend of Mardi Gras wraps upGood times roll on at Mardi Gras! GalvestonMardi Gras celebrations come to an end with Fat Tuesday paradeIsle surfingSecond weekend of Mardi Gras kicks off in Galveston CommentedSome see proposed law as assault on Texas Open Beaches Act (70) Threats of lawsuits loom for League City's library committee (46) Join us in a 'bold experiment' in our online forums (42) Guest commentary: School choice puts power in the hands of parents (42) League City library ordinance an assault on civil rights (39) Guest commentary: End of Texas' open beaches might be near (34) Social media has spawned a new class of media elites (32) Fentanyl crisis might send some League City police to the border (31) Column omitted problems with school-choice vouchers (30) Galveston park board must stop competing with private business (26)
