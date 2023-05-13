AUSTIN
It was a marquee showing for Dickinson Gators senior Marquis Johnson, as the track star and Missouri football commit tallied a gold medal and two silvers at the Class 6A State Track & Field Championships on Saturday at Mike A. Myers Stadium.
Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: May 13, 2023 @ 10:42 pm
AUSTIN
It was a marquee showing for Dickinson Gators senior Marquis Johnson, as the track star and Missouri football commit tallied a gold medal and two silvers at the Class 6A State Track & Field Championships on Saturday at Mike A. Myers Stadium.
Johnson claimed the state championship in a highly competitive 100-meter dash field, crossing the finishing line first with a time of 10.45 seconds on a soggy day in Austin. Next best was Ashton Torns from nearby Westlake High School with a time of 10.52 seconds.
In the 200-meter dash, Johnson clocked a time of 20.86 seconds for second place, trailing only Jelani Watkins of Klein Forest (20.54 seconds) and just ahead of Jaquaize Pettaway of Langham Creek (20.88 seconds) in what was an impressive showing of Houston-area athletes.
Earlier in the day, Johnson had the 6A's second-best distance in the long jump, hitting 25 feet, 0.75 inches on his final attempt. Torns, who Johnson would go on to beat for the state championship in the 100-meter dash, just got the better of him in the long jump with a leap of 25 feet, 3 inches on his fifth of six attempts.
Johnson's Dickinson classmates on the girls 4x100-meter relay team — Jada Lee, Kayden Henry, Anaya Jones and and Jalyn Green — had a respectable showing in their event, finishing fourth place with a time of 45.63 seconds.
Henry, a senior Texas Longhorns softball commit, also competed individually in the 200-meter dash, finishing sixth with a time of 24.06 seconds.
Last but certainly not least, Clear Falls' comeback kid Katherine Valentine, a sophomore who missed her freshman track season because of multiple stress fracture injuries, set a new personal record time of 4:53.16 in the 1,600-meter run for a fourth-pace finish at state.
James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.