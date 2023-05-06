Crosby ended up with more fingernails in an intense thriller against Santa Fe on Saturday afternoon.
Carter Underwood's RBI double in the top of the eighth plated Keith Kennemer with the game-winning run as the Cougars outlasted the Indians 6-5 to win the Region III-5A bi-district round series in three games.
“We knew it was going to be tight,” said Santa Fe coach Ronnie Wulf, whose team rallied from a 4-0 deficit to push the game into extra innings. “We’re probably about the same team, but I will say this: we fought back, but they got the hit with the runner on that we didn’t get.”
Crosby looked to be on the way to victory after Kade Eudy’s two-run double gave the Cougars a 4-0 lead in the top of the third, but a mental miscue from Cougars shortstop Jovanni Saenz — who mistakenly thought it was the third out — opened the door for Santa Fe to launch a two-out uprising in the bottom of the frame.
Steven De Los Santos’ run-scoring double was followed by Caleb Berrow’s two-run double before an infield single from Jayce Richardson evened the score at 4-4.
Chapman’s sacrifice fly gave the Cougars a 5-4 lead in the top of the fourth, but Nicholas Jaco answered him with a sac fly that brought home Brice Smith in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game again.
The Indians had a chance to win the game in the bottom of the seventh when De Los Santos opened with a walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch, but Richardson lined into a double play to end the threat.
Santa Fe, which ends its season at 19-15, had eight seniors who played their final game with the Indians.
“We never quit. That was the theme of this season,” Wulf said. “That’s a tribute to them and their competitiveness.”
