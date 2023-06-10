MONT BELVIEU, TX - JUN 10: East Team linebacker Jason Stroud tackles West Team quarterback Allen Rainey during the Bayou Bowl high school all-star football game at Eagle Stadium in Mont Belviue, Texas. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson for The Daily News Galveston County)
MONT BELVIEU, TX - JUN 10: East Team wide receiver Chance Prosperie avoids a tackle by West Team cornerback Jamare Williams during the Bayou Bowl high school all-star football game at Eagle Stadium in Mont Belviue, Texas. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson for The Daily News Galveston County)
MONT BELVIEU, TX - JUN 10: East Team wide receiver Chance Prosperie carries the ball during the Bayou Bowl high school all-star football game at Eagle Stadium in Mont Belviue, Texas. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson for The Daily News Galveston County)
MONT BELVIEU, TX - JUN 10: East Team wide receiver Ethan Wyatt completes a catch during the Bayou Bowl high school all-star football game at Eagle Stadium in Mont Belviue, Texas. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson for The Daily News Galveston County)
MONT BELVIEU, TX - JUN 10: East Team prepares to take the field for the second half during the Bayou Bowl high school all-star football game at Eagle Stadium in Mont Belviue, Texas. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson for The Daily News Galveston County)
MONT BELVIEU, TX - JUN 10: East Team defensive back Darein Hargrove carries the ball after intercepting it during the Bayou Bowl high school all-star football game at Eagle Stadium in Mont Belviue, Texas. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson for The Daily News Galveston County)
MONT BELVIEU, TX - JUN 10: East Team running back David Smith carries the ball during the Bayou Bowl high school all-star football game at Eagle Stadium in Mont Belviue, Texas. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson for The Daily News Galveston County)
MONT BELVIEU, TX - JUN 10: East Team defensive lineman Cole Worthington tackles West Team quarterback Allen Rainey during the Bayou Bowl high school all-star football game at Eagle Stadium in Mont Belviue, Texas. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson for The Daily News Galveston County)
MONT BELVIEU, TX - JUN 10: East Team defensive lineman Cole Worthington tackles West Team running back Thad Leonard during the Bayou Bowl high school all-star football game at Eagle Stadium in Mont Belviue, Texas. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson for The Daily News Galveston County)
MONT BELVIEU, TX - JUN 10: East Team defensive back Aldrick Stromile Jr. pushes against West Team quarterback Allen Rainey during the Bayou Bowl high school all-star football game at Eagle Stadium in Mont Belviue, Texas. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson for The Daily News Galveston County)
MONT BELVIEU, TX - JUN 10: East Team wide receiver Duaine Harris Jr. scores a touchdown during the Bayou Bowl high school all-star football game at Eagle Stadium in Mont Belviue, Texas. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson for The Daily News Galveston County)
MONT BELVIEU, TX - JUN 10: East Team linebacker Jason Stroud tackles West Team quarterback Allen Rainey during the Bayou Bowl high school all-star football game at Eagle Stadium in Mont Belviue, Texas. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson for The Daily News Galveston County)
In a Bayou Bowl dictated by defense, a Galveston County player led the way on that side of the ball, as Clear Falls defensive lineman Cole Worthington was named the game’s defensive most valuable player in the East Team's 18-0 shutout of the West Team on Saturday night at Eagle Stadium.
In the contest that pits high school football standouts from throughout the Houston area against one another, Worthington had a sack and multiple other tackles for loss, while teammate and fellow defensive lineman Blaine Nunn and Dickinson linebacker Layden Roque also were formidable disruptors on the East’s defense throughout the contest.
Offense was difficult to come by for both teams, which may not too surprising for a summertime all-star football game with less than a week to build team chemistry.
The first score of the game actually came by way of some dazzle-dazzle, as a double-pass trick play saw Dayton quarterback Carson Horton connect with Klein Collins wide receiver Ethan Wyatt for a 75-yard touchdown reception to give the East a 6-0 lead with 6:42 remaining in the second quarter.
It was a sudden strike on the first play that followed an 18-play West drive, which started at its own 2-yard line and ended with a missed 29-yard field goal.
Dickinson wide receiver De’Rion Crooms made a key play to keep the East’s second touchdown drive alive, catching a 6-yard pass in heavy traffic on a fourth-and-5 play that moved the ball to the West 3-yard line.
Two plays after that, New Caney quarterback Nehemiah Broussard, the game’s offensive MVP, plowed his way into the end zone on a 3-yard keeper for the TD and a 12-0 East lead with 3:01 remaining in the third quarter, capping a seven-play, 46-yard drive.
Clear Falls running back David Smith (who finished with two catches for 27 yards), made a 14-yard reception for a conversion on third-and-6 on the East’s final, quick-strike scoring drive, which ended when Horton found C.E. King’s Duaine Harris Jr. for an 18-yard TD pass completion at the 6:23 mark of the fourth quarter.
With severe weather quickly sweeping into the area, the game was halted with 2:13 left in the contest and the East in possession of the ball.
Other Galveston County participants in the game on the East roster included La Marque wide receiver Mike Deyon, Texas City defensive back Aldrick Stromile Jr. and defensive lineman Evan Tullos, Clear Falls defensive back Max Williams, and Santa Fe linebacker Jackson Stroud.
Final individual offensive leaders for the East — which out-gained the West in total yards (300-150) and first downs (15-9) — were Horton (9-for-16, 160 yards, two TDs passing), Harris (six catches, 158 yards, one TD) and Deer Park running back Erasmo Canales (six carries, 30 yards).
