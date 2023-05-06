PEARLAND
Noah Paulson hit a two-run double up the third base line in the top of the seventh to lift Clear Falls to a 3-2 win over Pearland Dawson and a sweep of their Region III-6A bi-district series on Saturday at Dawson High School.
The Knights advance to play District 21-6A runner-up Summer Creek in the area round next week.
Clear Falls jumped out to a 1-0 lead in its first at-bat, but saw that edge disappear in fourth when Dawson put up two unearned runs.
Following six innings that saw nine runners left on base, the Knights needed to produce in the seventh or face a deciding third game.
Mason Walls relieved Dawson starter Hayden McLaughlin in the top of the seventh and began by walking David Ramirez and Alex Kudler on 3-2 pitches.
A passed ball moved both runners into scoring position and set the table for Paulson.
When Walls fell behind 3-1, he had to come in with a good pitch. Paulson was ready and slapped the pitch up the line to give the Knights a one-run lead.
"I was looking for a fastball," Paulson said. "It was a 3-1 count, so I knew he was going to give me something to hit. I pulled it and got it down the line and scored the two runs."
Paulson had given the Knights the lead in the first with a hit that scored Matt Novominsky.
Tasked with preserving the lead was reliever Cam Roberson, who took over for Ramirez with two out and one on in the fifth.
Roberson quickly assumed dominant form. He escaped a bases-loaded jam in the fifth with a strikeout, then fanned the side in the sixth.
That streak moved to six when Roberson set down the first two Eagles hitters with called third strikes. A groundout then put the victory on ice for the Knights.
"I didn't want to play another game," Roberson said. "It's too hot now. So I had to take things into my own hands. I was ready to shut them down and get the game over with."
Ramirez got the noon start and battled the warm and windy conditions into the fifth inning. Ramirez yielded two hits and three walks with five strikeouts.
Roberson came on and finished with six strikeouts.
"David pitched his tail off and gave us everything we could ask for and more," Clear Falls coach Eddie Youngblood said. "When Cam came in and got the strikeouts, I thought 'this is looking special.' I am super proud of him. What a big-time performance."
Going into the final at-bat trailing by a run, the Knights coaches continued to stress patience.
Clear Falls had traffic on the bases in five of its first six at bats. That left Youngblood convinced that the tide would turn in spite of previous frustrations.
"We tried to keep basic and keep grinding," Youngblood said. "We knew that eventually, with the laws of baseball, it's not going to continue that way. We tried to keep encouraging them that it was one swing away."
Those laws stayed true as the first two Knights batters walked in the seventh. With Walls struggling with control, Youngblood stressed patience at the plate.
Paulson did just that, working a favorable count to set up his game-winning hit.
"I was proud of our hitters being disciplined," Youngblood said. "They didn't chase bad pitches. (Paulson) didn't expand, didn't help the pitcher and tried making the pitcher come to him. I was so proud of that hit down the line. What a big swing and a big moment."
