HOUSTON
There are no easy games in the highly competitive boys basketball District 24-6A — with the four-way tie for first place entering Saturday afternoon’s slate being exhibit A.
Two of those first-place teams tangled Saturday, and it was a tale of two halves, as the Clear Springs Chargers rallied from being down by as much as 15 points in the first half all the way to a 58-53 win over the Clear Lake Falcons at Krueger Field House.
“We came out a little flat, and then we had to pick it up, and the kids responded,” said Clear Springs head boys basketball coach Chris Hairfield, whose team improved to 6-2 in district play while dropping Clear Lake to 5-3.
“We had to dictate the pace ourselves and get a little more aggressive, and that helped break some things up so they couldn’t just sit in their half-court defense and we could try to scramble and get up and down and get some open shots.”
Trailing 35-20 late in the second quarter, consecutive 3-pointers from Alec Belter trimmed the Falcons’ lead to 35-26 at halftime and seemed to give the Chargers a needed jolt to start the second half, as they used a strong defensive third quarter to whittle its deficit all the way down to 40-39 going into the fourth period.
After ending the third quarter on a 9-1 run capped by an and-1 converted by Romulus Caroselli, Clear Springs began the fourth quarter with a slick hook shot made by Marco Assirifix and a 3-pointer from Ricky Young to take a 44-40 lead.
Clear Lake countered with a 6-0 run led by five points from Erik Villarreal, and from there the game became a battle of defense and free throw shooting, as Villarreal’s drive to the basket ending the scoring burst at the 4:12 mark of the fourth quarter marked the last field goal made from either team until Falcon Jerrick Guidry attacked the basket for a lay-in in the game’s waning seconds.
During the game’s final 3:53, Clear Springs was a sharp 14-for-16 shooting at the free throw line, and made 21 of 27 total charity-stripe attempts in the game.
“The right people had the ball in their hands and the right people were getting fouled, and they stepped up,” Hairfield said.
The Falcons had hot shooting going for them in the first half, taking early control of the game with a 14-3 run that gave them a 14-5 lead with 2:58 remaining in the first quarter.
Top scorers for the Chargers were Belter with 15 points and Young with 14 points. Brendan Malloy was the team’s leading rebounder, pulling down six boards off the bench.
Ethan Landers was the Falcons’ early scoring catalyst, putting up 13 of his team-high 15 points in the first half. Guidry added 14 points, Villarreal chimed in with 12 points, and Armani Reese was troublesome in the paint with six blocks to go along with six points and five rebounds. John Marrieta led the team in rebounding with six boards while also tallying six points.
Up next, Clear Springs hosts Clear Creek (0-7 in District 24-6A) at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
