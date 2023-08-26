KATY
Perennial high school football powerhouse Katy has a way of steamrolling the competition, but Clear Springs refused to allow the Tigers a smooth road to the finish line.
Katy built a big lead, but the Chargers showed fight until the end in what was ultimately a 34-22 win for the Tigers in the teams’ 2023 season opener Saturday night at Rhodes Stadium.
Clear Springs’ offense looked sharp moving the ball on the game’s opening drive to get on the scoreboard first, but ended up having to settle for a 20-yard Xander Fraga field goal and an early 3-0 lead.
Katy answered right back on its ensuing possession, effectively mixing it up on the ground and in the air with its trademark I-formation offense. The Tigers capped the drive with a 35-yard passing touchdown connection from Gunner Nelson to Israel Olotu-Judah. The extra point kick clanked off the right post to leave the score at 6-3 in Katy’s favor at the 4:33 mark of the fourth quarter.
After a couple of nice defensive stands from each team, Katy put together one of its classic withering offensive drives — covering 82 yards on 15 plays and draining 7:23 off the game clock, and ending it with a 2-yard rush into the end zone by Romel Jordan.
That score gave the Tigers a lead 13-3 lead with 2:45 remaining in the second quarter, which they held into the halftime break.
The Tigers pushed their advantage to 20-3 in the middle of the third quarter, clawing out large chunks of yardage before finishing a five-play, 83-yard drive with a 26-yard TD pass from Nelson to Colton Sanders.
Later in the third quarter, Katy’s backup QB Jakson Franklin got in on the action, rolling out and finding an open Oliver Ginn for a 39-yard TD pass connection and a 27-3 lead at the 3:46 mark.
Clear Springs didn’t go down quietly, though, shaking off an offensive slump with a 10-play, 75-yard TD drive that started with its first first down since the first quarter and ended with a 12-yard TD run by Xai’Shaun Edwards, cutting its deficit to 27-10 1:03 into the fourth quarter.
Katy responded just three plays later with a 54-yard pass from Nelson to Ginn setting up a 2-yard plunge into the end zone by Tadi Zambe to make the score 34-10 a mere 55 seconds after the Chargers’ score.
But, Clear Springs put together another 10-play TD drive, this one covering 65 yards, capped by a 5-yard TD run by Edwards. A two-point conversion attempt failed to keep the score at 34-16 at the 6:46 mark of the fourth quarter.
Then things got interesting.
The Chargers pounced on a rare Tigers miscue when Dylan Cervantez scooped up a fumble near midfield and returned it deep into Katy territory to set up a 13-yard TD run by Edwards for the 34-22 tally with 6:16 still left to play.
Clear Springs’ defense then forced a three-and-out, although a terrific Katy punt pinned the Chargers on their own 1-yard line. Still, Clear Springs drove into Katy territory.
During the drive, the Chargers saw two sure touchdown passes dropped that could’ve made it a one-score game with plenty of time remaining, but instead the possession eventually ended with a turnover on downs, and the Tigers were able to clock the 2:44 left in the contest.
Katy finished with 407 total yards of offense and 16 first downs. Leading the way were Nelson (7-for-9, 182 yards, two TDs), Jordan (26 carries, 130 yards, one TD) and Ginn (two catches, 93 yards, one TD).
Clear Springs totaled 330 yards and 19 first downs. Edwards racked up 115 rushing yards and three TDs on 20 carries. Julian Salazar earned the majority of reps at quarterback, finishing 19-for-31 with 183 yards passing. Daz’John Taylor was the team’s top receiver with six catches for 72 yards.
After going toe-to-toe with the Tigers, the Chargers tangle with another top Houston-area program when they host Alvin Shadow Creek at 7 p.m. Friday at Challenger Columbia Stadium.
