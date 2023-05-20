MONT BELVIEU
They were doubted, disrespected — now they’re undeniable.
The Clear Springs Chargers baseball squad’s 2023 journey from being a preseason pick to miss the playoffs to a deep postseason run is rolling on, as they topped the Kingwood Mustangs, 6-2, in the deciding third game of the teams’ Region III-6A quarterfinal series Saturday afternoon at Barbers Hill High School.
“Ever since that note came out, the whole team had the mentality to just put it in their face and show them how far we can go and show them that we can out-do ourselves,” said Clear Springs junior pitcher Connor Mondey, who closed both Chargers wins in the best-of-three series.
The Chargers advance to the fourth round of the playoffs for the second time ever and first time since 2018, where they’ll meet Katy — which swept Katy Tompkins, 4-3, 5-3, in its regional quarterfinal series — next week.
Clear Springs left runners in scoring position with fewer than two outs in each of the first two innings, but broke through with a crooked number in the bottom of the third after falling behind 1-0 in the top of the second on Liam O’Leary’s RBI single.
Following a leadoff out, Mason Garza walked, Andrew Fonte singled and Dax Massengale reached on a fielder’s choice to set up Chris Richnow’s game-tying RBI single laced into right field. Ryan Hernandez then clipped a single into left field to load the bases for a two-run single ripped to left by Tyler Ryden for a 3-1 lead.
A two-out RBI single from Braelon Richardson in the top of the fourth narrowed Clear Springs’ lead to 3-2, but the Chargers’ offense put up another three-spot in the bottom of the fifth to pad their advantage to a more comfortable 6-2 tally.
With one out, Clear Springs loaded the bases in three consecutive at-bats on a Richnow single and back-to-back walks drawn by Ryan Hernandez and Ryden. Then, the No. 8 and 9 batters came through in a big way, as Ashton Quintanilla lined an RBI single to left before Braxton Chehresa walloped a two-run double to deep right-center field.
“I told the guys there’s no pressure on us, so just go have fun and play,” Clear Springs head baseball coach Chris Floyd said.
Chargers junior starting pitcher Caden Wells (3.2 innings, four hits, two runs, six walks, two strikeouts) battled before handing the ball to sophomore reliever Hunter Heath (2.1 innings, two hits, two strikeouts), who retired seven consecutive batters before giving up back-to-back seventh-inning singles to Richardson and Caden Wellmann.
“(Wells) got us where we needed to go, and Hunter did a great job,” Floyd said. “We had a sophomore who hadn’t pitched since tournaments come in to get us to Connor, who came in and did what he does.”
With the stage was set for Mondey to take care of the final three outs, he induced a 6-4-3 double play, hit a batter and walked the next hitter before striking out the next Mustang for the final out.
“I struggled a bit in the beginning, but I finally found my groove, and the last pitch — the high curveball — somehow got him,” Mondey said.
The Chargers banged out 10 base hits, led by multi-hit games from Hernandez (2-for-2), Richnow (2-for-4, two runs, RBI) and Fonte (2-for-4).
