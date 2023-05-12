In a near mirror image of last week’s playoff series victory, the Clear Springs Chargers followed a dramatic come-from-behind Game 1 win with a Game 2 blowout, as they topped the Pasadena Dobie Longhorns 9-0 Friday at Deer Park High School in the teams’ Region III-6A area-round best-of-three baseball playoff series.
Clear Springs wasted no time in setting the tone in this one with a three-run top of the first inning thanks to a two-out bases-clearing double whacked by Ryan Hernandez.
The Chargers doubled their lead to 6-0 by the middle of the third with a run scoring on an error with two outs in the top of the second, and an RBI single by Hunter Heath and a bases-loaded RBI walk from Drew Floyd in the top of the third.
While Clear Springs’ pitching and defense were lights-out, the Chargers’ bats put one final exclamation point on the game with a three-run top of the sixth, getting a two-run single from Chris Richnow and a bases-loaded walk from Tyler Ryden — who tossed an absolute gem of a complete-game shutout as Clear Springs’ starting pitcher (seven innings, two hits, two walks, six strikeouts).
Clear Springs banged out 11 base hits, led by multi-hit games from Dax Massengale (3-for-4, two runs, one double) and Hernandez (2-for-3, three RBIs, one run, two doubles).
The Chargers advance to meet Kingwood, which swept Strake Jesuit in its series, in the Region III-6A quarterfinals next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.