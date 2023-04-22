Two teams headed to the postseason got an early taste of playoff intensity, as the Clear Springs Chargers rallied in the bottom of the seventh inning for a walk-off 2-1 win over the Dickinson Lady Gators in a District 24-6A runner-up tiebreaker game played Saturday at Clear Brook High School.
“I knew all I had to do was get a ball in play,” said Chargers junior outfielder Emma King, whose two-run base knock provided the game-winner. “I knew that our base runners are smart and that something was going to fall.”
With the Lady Gators taking a 1-0 lead into Clear Springs’ final frame, a Dickinson defense that made huge plays throughout the game finally showed cracks in its armor, as Jalise Martinez and Logan Kieselhorst reached base on errors to start the bottom of the seventh.
“We had been putting hard balls in play — one through nine, everyone had been squaring up, but it was just going right to people, so once we saw those two errors, it was like, ‘OK, this is giving us an opportunity,'” King said.
After Emily Strever laid down a nice sacrifice bunt to move both runners into scoring position, the lineup turned over to the top of the order and the leadoff hitter extraordinaire King.
On a 1-0 count, King did what her teammates and coaches have come to expect from the three-year starter and Wisconsin Badgers commit — getting a hit under pressure, as she lashed a single up the middle to plate both runners for the win.
“I knew all we needed to do was turn the lineup, and Emma would do what she needed to do to get the job done,” Clear Springs head softball coach Jennifer Knight said. “She’s been clutch all year.”
The Lady Gators scored their run in the top of the third when Kayden Henry led off with a bunt single, stole second base, moved to third on a Mia Traugott sac bunt, and out-ran a run-down situation to steal home plate for the 1-0 edge.
After that, two outstanding plays on defense from Dickinson kept Clear Springs off the scoreboard.
In the bottom of the third, three straight infield singles hit by Emily Strever, King and Alana Strever loaded the bases with one out, but Lady Gators left fielder Lilly McCafferty caught a fly ball and threw a dart to home plate on the runner tagging up from third for an inning-ending fly-out-throw-out double play.
Then with one out in the bottom of the sixth, Eryn Polite and Bailey Boetjer smacked consecutive hard-hit singles, but a line out back to relief pitcher Bailey Barber, who threw to shortstop Jayln Garcia for the out at second to complete the double play, ended the threat.
King finished 3-for-4 with her game-winning two runs driven in. Henry had a 2-for-3 effort for Dickinson. BethAnn Johnston (seven innings, five hits, one run, no walks, five strikeouts) picked up the complete-game win in the circle.
With their playoff seeding now official for the bi-district playoffs, the Chargers will meet District 23-6A third-place finisher Pearland Dawson, and the Lady Gators square off against 23-6A runner-up Alvin. Those series will be played next week at times and places to be determined.
“It’s going to be a battle; I think it’s going to be a game just like this, and we’re going to go after each other,” Knight said.
