Saturday’s game wasn’t pretty, but the Clear Falls Knights boys basketball team managed to stay on track for something pretty great.
The Knights overcame a sluggish start with refocused energy in the second half to come away with a 65-56 win at home over Clear Brook to keep pace with Dickinson for a potential co-District 24-6A championship.
“We let Clear Brook come in here and actually bring the force and the energy at the very beginning, and after that, we were doing just enough to get by and stay in the game,” said Clear Falls head boys basketball coach Bryan Shelton, whose team improved to 9-2 in district play.
“We had to adjust ourselves, go into the lockerroom, figure it out amongst each other, and then come out with a new attitude in the second half,” Shelton continued.
Thanks to a 7-0 run capped by an and-1 from Tristan Lisbony, the Wolverines got out to an 11-5 lead in the first quarter, but Clear Falls answered with back-to-back 3-pointers from Orlando Horton Jr. and Jack Foley to even the score at 11-all at the end of the opening period.
A 10-2 run from Clear Brook gave the Wolverines their largest lead of the game at 21-13 with 3:32 remaining in the second quarter, and they held a 24-19 edge at the halftime break.
Clear Falls, though, came out with the hot hands to get the second half started, putting together a 14-2 run to build a 33-26 lead and begin to take control of the game.
Two 3-pointers from Corey Kelly and another from Horton kickstarted the key run, which also saw Horton score in the paint on a steal-turned-fast-break lay-in and on an offensive rebound and put-back basket.
Minus three starting players in Saturday’s game, the Wolverines didn’t go down without a fight, though, clawing their way back to a tied score at 38-38 with 29 seconds left in the third quarter.
A put-back bucket from Josh Moore gave Clear Falls a 40-38 lead at the end of the third frame, and the Knights pulled away in what was, at times, a fast-paced fourth quarter.
Clinging to a 42-41 lead early in the final period, the Knights exploded for another 14-2 run — led by six points from Kelly — to essentially put the game on ice.
“He’s been a leader here since he showed up to campus in both football and basketball,” Shelton said of Kelly. “He brings a certain level of energy that the other guys follow.”
Leading the way for the Knights were Horton with 19 points (15 of which came in the second half) and six rebounds, Kelly with 17 points (15 of which also came in the second half) and nine rebounds, and Moore with 12 points and six rebounds.
Top scorers for the Wolverines were Lisbony (19 points) and Devin Bracey (12 points, five rebounds). Sam Thompson pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds to go along with four points.
Just down the road, Dickinson defeated Clear Springs 71-43 to clinch at least a share of the district crown, ending its regular season with a 10-2 24-6A record.
Clear Falls closes its regular season with a tough game 7 p.m. Wednesday at Clear Springs (7-4 in District 24-6A).
A win against the Chargers, who won the teams’ first matchup, will give the Knights a co-district championship with Dickinson, and having swept their season series with the Gators, will earn them a No. 1 seed out of the district going into the playoffs.
