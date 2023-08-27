Clear Creek set the tone early Saturday night and posted its first season-opening football victory in four years.
Starting with a grinding 14-play drive which took 8:03 off the clock to start the game, the Wildcats kicked off their 2023 campaign with a dominating 21-0 victory over Kingwood at Turner Stadium.
When Bryson Drake raced in from the 11, Clear Creek capped a 65-yard a drive for a 7-0 lead and never looked back.
“We needed it in a lot of ways to validate what we’ve done in this offseason,” said Dwayne Lane, the Wildcats’ veteran head coach. “It was a tough offseason, we challenged them. We didn’t have spring ball, and I think they thought, ‘Man, we’re backing off, Coach.’
“But now we’re going to do extra long practices, and we’re going put them through the wringer.”
The wringer — that’s exactly what the Wildcats did to the Mustangs at nearly every twist and turn.
With Drake’s efficient passing and timely running along with Donovan Coffman’s steady rushes, Clear Creek controlled the ball and the game from start to finish, putting up a modest 250 yards without a turnover.
Defensively, an enthusiastic Wildcat front seven throttled Kingwood, holding it to one first down — a short third-down conversion pass play with 6:50 left in the game — and 49 total yards.
Prior to the Mustangs’ final drive, which clicked off 26 yards, they went 3-and-out in six of their seven other possessions. Ke’shawn Jones and Najee Bolivar were tough up front and Dylan Russo and Wyatt Smith kept up the pressure from their linebacker slots.
Luke Crowder’s interception ended the Mustangs’ other drive at the Kingwood 13 and set up Drake’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Javian Taylor to make it 14-0 with 7:17 to go in the second period.
Dre Ketchum then put the game away just before halftime on a 2-yard run out of a direct-snap Wildcat formation. Clear Creek’s offense was steady, if not spectacular, in a grinding first half.
“That was all (Drake). This is his third year, he got a little his sophomore year, got it all last year,” Lane said, “and if you watch him now, when I watch his composure now, that shows that experience. He definitely led the way.”
Drake picked his spots to pick up 58 yards in 12 rush attempts and was 11 of 19 passing in a short-pass attack.
“Just what we expected out of him, and we expect him to get better and better every week, but he was lights out on his composure and leadership,” said Lane, whose club will head to Deer Park on Friday.
Clear Creek’s last victory to open a season was a 28-13 decision over Baytown Sterling in 2019.
“We had two scrimmages and with our first unit, first unit had not given up a touchdown and we continued that tonight,” Lane added. “They’re playing well together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.