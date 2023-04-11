DEER PARK
Clear Creek and Clear Springs both advanced their No. 4-seeded doubles teams to Wednesday’s medal rounds at the Region III-6A Tennis Championships at Deer Park High School.
Each were two-time winners on Tuesday, the Wildcats’ boys team of Craig Crookston/Vincent Risoldi and the Chargers’ mixed tandem of Zoe Male/Heintje Unson moving on to their respective 9 a.m. semifinals.
Crookston/Risoldi debuted with a 6-0, 6-2 onslaught of Houston Bellaire’s Nick How/Winston Ma in the first round, then eased past Katy Seven Lakes’ Miguel Cardosa/Tyler Zou in the quarterfinals, 6-1, 6-1.
“We started fast and never let up,” Clear Creek head coach Derick Geise said of Crookston/Risoldi, who next challenge Fort Bend Clements’ No. 1-seeded Nishil Gandhi/Gabriel Segubiense.
“It’ll be a big match,” Geise said.
As for Male/Heintje, the two coasted in the opening round against Deer Park’s Olivia Trautmann/Tyler Davis, winning 6-2, 6-3, before knocking off Kingwood’s Anda Eckley/Calist Tijmes in the quarterfinals, 6-4, 6-2.
“We played with more intensity in that second match,” Clear Springs head coach Gregg Parker said. “Zoe did a much better job at the net and started putting balls away like she’s capable. We just kept playing better, so I like the way we’ve came out of this.”
Male agreed.
“I was nervous in our first match,” she said. “But I calmed myself down in the second. Good thing is I don’t get so mad so easily.”
The Chargers also face a No. 1 seed in the semifinals against Houston Memorial’s Kat Lowy/Egor Morozov.
“We definitely don’t want to hit to Egor,” Zale, a recent signee with the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, said with a smile. “He’s a big guy. We’ll have to be aggressive against (Memorial).”
Both local teams hope to reach Wednesday’s 12 p.m. championship match.
Meanwhile, the Wildcats were on the short end of three other first-round matchups, beginning with Katelyn Gross in the girls singles, where she dropped a 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) heartbreaker to Pearland Dawson’s Kamille Hernandez.
Then, in the boys singles, Clear Creek’s Bryan Langford fell to Dawson’s No. 4-seeded Andrew Guan, 6-2, 6-3.
Later, the Wildcats’ girls doubles team of Courtney Nguyen/Alli Shemwell were eliminated by Katy Jordan’s Keerthana Hari/Shandilya Iskshu in a see-saw marathon, 5-7, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3.
“It was really a back-and-forth match,” Geise said of the girls first-rounder. “We had a lot of chances in the second set but couldn’t close it out. I’m just happy for our girls to be here as district (24-6A) doubles champs representing Clear Creek High School.”
