FRIENDSWOOD
Broderick Jackson banked in a mid-range jumper for the go-ahead basket with 21 seconds left in the game as the Clear Brook Wolverines picked up a 49-45 win over the Clear Springs Chargers at home Saturday afternoon.
The victory improves Clear Brook’s District 24-6A record to 5-4 and keeps the Wolverines’ playoff hopes alive. It also delivers a major blow to Clear Springs’ district title aspirations, dropping the Chargers to a 7-3 mark in 24-6A.
Going forward, the Wolverines likely will need two wins in their final three games against Dickinson (8-2 in District 24-6A), Clear Falls (7-2) and Brazoswood (1-8) to stay ahead of Clear Lake, which fell to 5-5 with a 63-55 loss to Clear Falls on Saturday. Clear Lake closes its regular season against Brazoswood and Clear Creek (0-9).
“We’ll see what happens, but this definitely gives us some momentum and some confidence knowing we’re still in the race,” Clear Brook head boys basketball coach Nathan Janak said.
After winning the first quarter by the tally of 15-9, the Wolverines hit a rough patch against the Chargers in the second quarter and fell behind by as much as 29-21 late in the period.
But, a heads-up outlet pass from Jackson found Logan Sariaga, who banked in a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give Clear Brook some momentum going into the halftime break.
Clear Springs’ Ricky Young knocked down a 3-pointer to start the third quarter, but Clear Brook then went on a 10-2 run sparked by back-to-back lay-ins from Jackson and capped by a transition bucket by Raymond Felton to tie the game at 34-all.
“We did a great job of getting it back under control when we were down in the second quarter,” Janak said. “We were having little spurts of not rebounding well and not getting back in transition defense and poor offensive decisions in the second quarter that were creating easy baskets for them.”
In the fourth quarter, consecutive 3-pointers from Chargers Michael Sylvalie and Brendan Malloy put Clear Brook on the proverbial ropes, trailing 44-38 at the 4:23 mark of the final frame.
But, the Wolverines utilized a relentless pressure defense to discombobulate the Chargers and scored nine unanswered points — including a game-tying razzle-dazzle lay-in from Tristan Lisbony and Jackson’s aforementioned go-ahead shot.
Two made free throws from Lisbony then sealed the deal, giving Clear Brook the game’s final tally with 4.1 seconds remaining.
A balanced scoring effort for Clear Brook was led by Jackson and JaMichael Young with nine points apiece. Lisbony kicked in eight points and six rebounds, and Sariga added seven points.
David Emelife led Clear Springs with 18 points and six rebounds, while Young chipped in seven points.
The Chargers will look to bounce back in their next game, which is scheduled for 1 p.m. next Saturday at Dickinson.
James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews
Sports Editor
