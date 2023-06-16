The Clear Creek ISD Athletic Hall of Honor is pleased to announce the selection of the class of 2023 future inductees. This will be the eighth group of CCISD elite alumni inducted into the district’s Athletic Hall of Honor since its inception.
The CCISD coaches, teams and athletes were chosen through an extensive nomination and selection process for bringing distinction, honor and excellence to themselves, their alma mater and their communities.
The Athletic Hall of Honor was established in 2016, and each year encompasses a specific era, folding in CCISD high schools as they were created. To qualify for induction in 2023, the nominees must have been a graduate of Webster, Clear Creek, Clear Lake or Clear Brook high schools between the years of 1948 and 2002.
The following outstanding alumni will be inducted at a ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 23 at CCISD Challenger Columbia Stadium (posthumously).
COACH HONOREES
E.J. Swindler, Clear Lake High School, 1972-1984 (cross country/track).
Dede MacPherson, Clear Creek High School, 1983-2008 (soccer).
STUDENT-ATHLETE HONOREES
Terri Hunter Bolden, Clear Brook High School, 1996 (basketball/track).
Jamie Anderson Brownson, Clear Creek High School, 1998 (soccer).
Tim Glover, Clear Lake High School, 1990 (basketball/baseball).
Steve McKinney, Clear Lake High School, 1994 (basketball/football).
Cara Gibbs Timmons, Clear Creek High School, 1995 (basketball).
Kevin Ruszkowski, Clear Lake High School, 1983 (swimming).
Ali Uberecken, Clear Lake High School, 1989 (cross country/track).
Rebecca Wolfe Damas, Clear Creek High School, 2000 (swimming).
Jennifer Gordon Womack, Clear Brook High School, 1996 (basketball/soccer/softball/volleyball).
TEAM HONOREES
Clear Lake High School girls swimming and diving, 1976 (UIL state champions).
Clear Lake High School boys swimming and diving, 1976, 1977, 1979 (UIL state champions).
Clear Lake High School boys cross country, 1978 (UIL state champions).
