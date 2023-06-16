CCISD Hall of Honor Clear Lake girls swim team

The 1976 Clear Lake High School state champion girls swimming and diving team will be among the class of 2023 honorees at this year’s Clear Creek ISD Athletic Hall of Honor induction festivities.

 COURTESY

LEAGUE CITY

The Clear Creek ISD Athletic Hall of Honor is pleased to announce the selection of the class of 2023 future inductees. This will be the eighth group of CCISD elite alumni inducted into the district’s Athletic Hall of Honor since its inception.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription