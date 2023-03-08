web only Boys soccer scoreboard for March 8, 2023 By JAMES LACOMBE The Daily News James LaCombe Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Mar 8, 2023 20 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Scores for Galveston County high school boys soccerDISTRICT 18-5AFriendswood 1, Manvel 0Texas City 2, Santa Fe 2Bye: Ball High James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Soccer (us) Games And Toys James LaCombe Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow James LaCombe Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Internet forum rules ... Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less. Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com. Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print. Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesMore than 200 fall ill on Galveston cruise ship, CDC saysLong-voyage Carnival ship to sail from GalvestonMan slain in League City a longtime teacher, coachGuest commentary: End of Texas' open beaches might be nearA man and his dog killed by truck on Galveston's causeway, authorities saidBiz Buzz: Sugar and soul spice up dining scene; townhomes to rise on League City's waterfrontTwins missing off Galveston feared to have drowned, searchers sayArmy Corps hiring hundreds to launch Coastal Spine projectFive rescued on busy Beach Patrol day in GalvestonHitchcock man indicted on murder charge in stepson's death CollectionsGalveston holds first Touch-a-Truck eventMardi Gras! Galveston Kicks OffChildren, pets shine as second weekend of Mardi Gras wraps upIsle surfingGood times roll on at Mardi Gras! GalvestonFirst weekend of Mardi Gras in full swingMardi Gras celebrations come to an end with Fat Tuesday paradeSecond weekend of Mardi Gras kicks off in GalvestonFirst weekend of Mardi Gras comes to a close CommentedBiden is finishing the job of destroying the US (77) Some see proposed law as assault on Texas Open Beaches Act (70) Threats of lawsuits loom for League City's library committee (46) Join us in a 'bold experiment' in our online forums (42) League City library ordinance an assault on civil rights (39) Guest commentary: End of Texas' open beaches might be near (33) Fentanyl crisis might send some League City police to the border (31) The best attitude about casino gambling is skepticism (30) Guest commentary: Texas Legislature should serve the majority of students (22) Middleton says bill won't restrict beach access; many unconvinced (22)
