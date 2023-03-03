web only Boys soccer scoreboard for March 3, 2023 By JAMES LACOMBE The Daily News James LaCombe Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Mar 3, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Scores for Galveston County high school boys soccerDISTRICT 24-6AClear Creek 1, Clear Brook 0Dickinson 3, Brazoswood 1Clear Springs 1, Clear Lake 1Bye: Clear FallsDISTRICT 18-5AFriendswood at Texas City, N/ABall High at La Porte, N/ABye: Santa FeEditor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available. James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Soccer (us) Hydrography James LaCombe Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow James LaCombe Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Internet forum rules ... Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less. Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com. Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print. Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGuest commentary: End of Texas' open beaches might be nearLong-voyage Carnival ship to sail from GalvestonNew Port Bolivar-Galveston ferry to shore up aged fleetSecond store in Galveston County enters fights against opioid overdosesMan slain in League City a longtime teacher, coachGalveston police reviewing whether patrol unit hit crash victimBiz Buzz: Main St. Bistro makes a move; The Anchor ends seawall suspenseGrand jury indicts second defendant in Galveston doctor's deathSeguin man pleads guilty in island doctor Nancy Hughes' deathFormer Galveston postal worker sentenced for mail obstruction CollectionsMardi Gras celebrations come to an end with Fat Tuesday paradeFirst weekend of Mardi Gras in full swingIsle surfingMardi Gras! Galveston Kicks OffGood times roll on at Mardi Gras! GalvestonSecond weekend of Mardi Gras kicks off in GalvestonChildren, pets shine as second weekend of Mardi Gras wraps upFirst weekend of Mardi Gras comes to a close CommentedHispanic Santa Fe woman jailed in Confederate battle flag flap (93) Biden is finishing the job of destroying the US (77) Some see proposed law as assault on Texas Open Beaches Act (70) Threats of lawsuits loom for League City's library committee (46) Join us in a 'bold experiment' in our online forums (42) League City library ordinance an assault on civil rights (39) The best attitude about casino gambling is skepticism (30) Asking hard questions is never irresponsible (28) Guest commentary: U.S. can move toward a rational immigration policy (25) Santa Fe shooting parents justified in their anger (23)
