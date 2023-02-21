web only Boys soccer scoreboard for Feb. 21, 2023 By JAMES LACOMBE The Daily News James LaCombe Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Feb 21, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Scores for Galveston County high school boys soccerDISTRICT 24-6AClear Springs 2, Dickinson 0Clear Creek 4, Brazoswood 1Clear Falls 2, Clear Brook 0DISTRICT 18-5ABall High 2, Santa Fe 1Friendswood at Angleton, N/ATexas City at La Porte, N/AEditor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available. James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Games And Toys Hydrography Soccer (us) Carpentry James LaCombe Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow James LaCombe Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Internet forum rules ... Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less. Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com. Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print. Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesSome see proposed law as assault on Texas Open Beaches ActWoman arrested in Santa Fe Confederate flag dispute vows complaintTexas City raid nets ounces of fentanyl-laced heroin, police allegeBiz Buzz: Margaritaville rumors resurface on island; Walmart plans major makeover in KemahFormer Galveston port trustee banned from cruise terminal in security spatAfter five years, Galveston still not complying with beach access rulesGrand jury indicts nurses accused of beating 87-year-old manOrthodox Church offers 'new' denomination of ChristianityOut and About: VIPs shine at Tim Tebow Foundation event in League CityMan shoots girlfriend's ex-boyfriend in Hitchcock, authorities say CollectionsSecond weekend of Mardi Gras kicks off in GalvestonGood times roll on at Mardi Gras! GalvestonChildren, pets shine as second weekend of Mardi Gras wraps upMardi Gras! Galveston Kicks OffFirst weekend of Mardi Gras comes to a closeFirst weekend of Mardi Gras in full swingMardi Gras kicks off early on MainlandNew League City Bark Park goes to the dogs CommentedHispanic Santa Fe woman jailed in Confederate battle flag flap (93) Biden is finishing the job of destroying the US (77) Some see proposed law as assault on Texas Open Beaches Act (60) Those opposed to gun control are mentally ill (55) Guest commentary: US needs immigrants as much as they need us (55) Galveston's civilian leaders have a lot to explain about SWAT raid (45) Even the little good news about Congress is mostly bad (37) The best attitude about casino gambling is skepticism (30) Galveston SWAT team wrecks wrong house in search for wrong suspect (30) Asking hard questions is never irresponsible (28)
